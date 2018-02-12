Search terms

    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    98BDL4150D/75

    Impress with a large diameter display. Designed to run Android Apps, the Philips D-Line is the high-performance powerhouse for corporate, educational and similar environments that need to go bigger.

    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    powered by Android

    • 98"
    • Powered by Android
    • 500cd/m²
    Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

    Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customize and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.

    Design and create compelling content with CMND & Create, a powerful authoring tool. With a drag and drop interface, preloaded templates, and integrated widgets, you'll be able to amaze your customers with compelling content. Available in portrait and landscape mode.

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists

    Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

    WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

    4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen it before

    See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

    Mini PCI Expess Slot

    With a mini PCI express slot built in, you can easily extend display connectivity to include 4G LTE modules. This is also a great way to enhance machine to machine communication. Result: a world of configuration possibilities, such as adding product features or expanding signal-handling capabilities.

    Ensure your content is running with automatic screenshots

    Content is king, and with the automatic screenshot feauture, you can make sure that your content is up and running at all times. Screenshots are taken throughout the day, which are then stored in the FTP server. From there, the screenshots can be viewed no matter when, or where you are.

    Simplify meetings with FailOver for conferencing

    Using FailOver, simplify your presentations and videoconferencing. When a meeting or conference room is not in use, background content can run from whatever input source you choose. When the meeting starts and you need to share a presentation or your screen, simply connect your computer and the display automatically switches inputs and shows what's on your screen, with no need to manually switch inputs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • DVI-D
      • DisplayPort
      • HDMI (x3)
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      • mPCIe
      • micro SD
      • micro USB
      • USB power outlet (5 V. 2 amp)
      • OPS
      • USB, type A
      Video output
      DisplayPort
      External control
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      247.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      97.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.5622 x 0.5622 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @60HZ
      Brightness
      500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1300:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      12  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Progressive scan
      Operating system
      Android 7.1.2

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape
      • Portrait
      Picture in picture
      PIP
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 15 x 15
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Bright
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Signal loop through
      IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RJ45
      • RS232

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      520W+/-10%  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 2160p, 30,50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 576p, 25, 50Hz
      • 576i, 25, 50Hz
      • 480i, 30, 60Hz
      • 480p, 30, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Smart Insert mount
      100 x 200 mm
      Set Width
      2193.2  mm
      Product weight
      91.4  kg
      Set Height
      1248.2  mm
      Set Depth
      83.8  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      86.35  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      49.14  inch
      Wall Mount
      800(H)X500(V) mm, M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.30  inch
      Bezel width
      16.0 (T/L/R/B)
      Product weight (lb)
      201.50  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 %~ 80%(operation),10%-90%(storage)  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • TS
      • VOB
      • WMV
      • ASF
      • AVI
      • DAT
      • FLV
      • WEBM
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • WMA

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      • Dual-Core Cortex-A72 @2GHz
      • Quad-Core Cortex-A53 @ 1.5GHz
      GPU
      ARM Mali-T864
      Memory
      4GB DDR3
      Storage
      64G eMMc
      Wifi
      • 2T2R
      • 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n
      • WCT07R2201

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • HDMI cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
      Included Accessories
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      • SD card cover

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Spanish
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Italian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Portuguese
      • Swedish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • UL/cUL
      • C-Tick
      • RoHS
      • GOST
      • BSMI
      • CB
      • FCC, Class A

