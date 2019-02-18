Search terms

1

Multi-Touch Display

86BDL4152T/75
Overall Rating / 5
  • Chasing innovation Chasing innovation Chasing innovation
    -{discount-value}

    Multi-Touch Display

    86BDL4152T/75
    Overall Rating / 5

    Chasing innovation

    Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi, designed for running Android apps, and multiple touch points, it's the next evolution in signage solutions. See all benefits

    Multi-Touch Display

    Chasing innovation

    Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi, designed for running Android apps, and multiple touch points, it's the next evolution in signage solutions. See all benefits

    Chasing innovation

    Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi, designed for running Android apps, and multiple touch points, it's the next evolution in signage solutions. See all benefits

    Multi-Touch Display

    Chasing innovation

    Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi, designed for running Android apps, and multiple touch points, it's the next evolution in signage solutions. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Multi-Touch series

      Chasing innovation

      powered by Android

      • 86"
      • Powered by Android
      • 500cd/m²
      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

      Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

      Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

      With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customize and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.

      Create and update content with CMND & Create

      Create and update content with CMND & Create

      Design and create compelling content with CMND & Create, a powerful authoring tool. With a drag and drop interface, preloaded templates, and integrated widgets, you'll be able to amaze your customers with compelling content. Available in portrait and landscape mode.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists

      Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

      WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

      Enhance your connectivity with an integrated mPCIe slot.

      With an integrated PCI slot, you can connect a WiFI/bluetooth or 4G LTE module, allowing for even greater communication with the display. Machine to machine communication is also enhanced, with numerous configurations available for customers to use, such as the ability to expand product features or signal-handling capability.

      Ensure your content is running with automatic screenshots

      Content is king, and with the automatic screenshot feauture, you can make sure that your content is up and running at all times. Screenshots are taken throughout the day, which are then stored in the FTP server. From there, the screenshots can be viewed no matter when, or where you are.

      Simplify meetings with FailOver for conferencing

      Using FailOver, simplify your presentations and videoconferencing. When a meeting or conference room is not in use, background content can run from whatever input source you choose. When the meeting starts and you need to share a presentation or your screen, simply connect your computer and the display automatically switches inputs and shows what's on your screen, with no need to manually switch inputs.

      Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

      With Android integrated into the touch display, you can work with the most dveloped OS on the planet, and save your own app directly into the display. This also means, for the built-in apps, like the browser, it's touch capable right out of the box. Just connect the power and you've got immediate interactivity. You can also use the built-in scheduler to daypart your apps and content based on the time of day. And, using the auto orientation feature, switching from portrait to landscape content is as simple as turning the display.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        85.6  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        217.42  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        12  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.4935 (H) x 0.4935 (V)
        Display colors
        1.07 billion
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Progressive scan

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI-D (x1)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        Video output
        DisplayPort
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        • 3.5mm jack
        • SPDIF
        Other connections
        • mPCIe
        • micro SD
        • micro USB
        • USB power outlet (5 V. 2 amp)
        • OPS
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Video formats
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50Hz
        • 1080i, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 4K x 2K
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 720p, 60Hz
        Computer formats
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
        • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
        • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
        • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
        • 1440 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 640 x 350, 70Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        • 848 x 480, 60Hz
        • 960 x 720, 60,75Hz
        • 960x720, 75Hz
        UHD Formats
        • 3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
        • 4096 x 2160, 24 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1957  mm
        Set Height
        1128  mm
        Set Depth
        104.9  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        77.05  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        44.4  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        4.13  inch
        Bezel width
        28.4 mm(Even bezel)
        Product weight (lb)
        212.1  lb
        Product weight
        96.21  kg
        VESA Mount
        600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        Picture in picture
        PIP

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        262  W
        Consumption (Max)
        450 W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
        Stand
        BMO5922 (Optional)
        Optional accessories
        ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)
        Included Accessories
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • M2 screw (x3)
        • M3 screw (x1)
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • RS232 Daisy chain cable (x1)
        • SD card cover (x1)
        • Wifi dipole antenna (x2)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PDF
        USB Playback Video
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WMV
        • ASF
        • AVI
        • FLV
        • WEBM

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Italian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS
        • GOST
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • J-Moss
        • PSE
        • VCCI
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        • Dual-Core Cortex-A72 @2GHz
        • Quad-Core Cortex-A53 @ 1.5GHz
        GPU
        ARM Mali-T860 MP4
        Memory
        4GB RAM
        Storage
        64G eMMc

      • Multi-touch Interactivity

        Touch points
        10 simultaneous touch points

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
      • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
      • Optional accessories: ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.