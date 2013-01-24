Home
Professional TV

65HFL2899S/12
    Professional TV

    65HFL2899S/12

    From hotel room to boardroom, give them Philips vibrant Ultra HD picture quality with this budget-friendly standalone professional TV. Benefit from simple, lightning-fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

    Professional TV

    From hotel room to boardroom, give them Philips vibrant Ultra HD picture quality with this budget-friendly standalone professional TV. Benefit from simple, lightning-fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

    From hotel room to boardroom, give them Philips vibrant Ultra HD picture quality with this budget-friendly standalone professional TV. Benefit from simple, lightning-fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

    Professional TV

    From hotel room to boardroom, give them Philips vibrant Ultra HD picture quality with this budget-friendly standalone professional TV. Benefit from simple, lightning-fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

      Standalone Pro TV

      • 65" Studio
      • 4K Ultra HD
      • DVB-T2/C/S2

      Mixed channel map to combine analogue, DVB-T/C/S channels

      One integrated channel list for digital (T/C/S) and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital (T/C/S) channels.

      Instant initial USB cloning. Rapidly configure Pro TVs

      Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

      Secure menu and control locking

      By disabling or enabling the local control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorised use of the TV via the control buttons, saving the hotelier overheads.

      USB auto playback. Music, movies, and more

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        164  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160p
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        5000
        Viewing angle
        178º (H) / 178º (V)
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        16 (2x8)  W
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Sound Features
        • Equalizer
        • Balance
        • AVL
        • Incredible surround
        • Dynamic Bass
        • Dolby MS10

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T2/C/S2
        • HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
        Analog TV
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Connectivity Rear

        Antenna
        • IEC-75
        • F-Type
        Digital Audio out
        Optical
        HDMI2
        • HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
        • ARC
        HDMI3
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
        VGA input
        15 pin D-sub
        AV input
        CVBS+L/R (Cinch)

      • Connectivity Side

        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack
        USB1
        USB 2.0
        HDMI1
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through

      • Features

        Digital services
        • Subtitles
        • Teletext
        • MHEG
        • Now&Next
        • 8d EPG
        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        Local control
        Joystick

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation (incl. HP)
        • Joystick Control Lock
        Prison mode
        • high security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
        Your brand
        Welcome Logo
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • via USB
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        Switch On control
        • Channel/Source
        • Picture Style
        • Volume (incl. HP)
        Timer
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        Channels
        • Combined List
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        Control
        Block Automatic Channel Update
        Power control
        Green/fast startup
        Remote Control
        • Cable Strap Ready
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        Anti-Theft
        Kensington Lock

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        Multi-Remote Control
        Convenience
        Headphone out

      • Multimedia

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        Video playback supported
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • HEVC
        • TS
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • SSA SUB
        • ASS
        • SMI
        • TXT
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        Picture formats supported
        • BMP
        • JPG
        • PNG
        Supp. Video Resolution on USB
        up to 1920x1080p@30Hz

      • Supported Display Resolution

        HDMI
        Up to 3840x2160p@60Hz
        Tuner
        • T2 HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
        • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
        USB
        • HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
        • Others: up to 1920x1080@60Hz

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Remote Control 22AV1407A/12
        • 2xAAA Batteries
        • Edge Stand
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        Optional
        • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
        • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
        Energy Label Class
        A++
        Eu Energy Label power
        82  W
        Annual energy consumption
        119  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        Eco mode
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 45 °C

      • Dimensions

        Set Depth
        63  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        347  mm
        Set Height
        846  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        900  mm
        Set Width
        1457  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1457  mm
        Product weight
        23.5  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        24.1  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        • 400 x 400 mm
        • M6

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Table top stand
      • Warranty leaflet

          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.