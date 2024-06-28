Search terms

  • Interactive education display Interactive education display Interactive education display
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions Collaboration Display

    65BDL4152E/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Interactive education display

    This interactive display, powered by Android 13, has up to 40 touchpoints, maximising engagement and collaboration. Toughened anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint glass are ideal for heavy daily use in busy environments.

    See all benefits

    Signage Solutions Collaboration Display

    Similar products

    See all Multi-Touch series

    Interactive education display

    Featuring multi-touch technology

    • 65"
    • Powered by Android
    • Multi-touch

    OPS slot allows PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    Android SoC for seamless software and app integration

    Our integrated Android 13 OS has been specially developed to bring a next level secure professional System on Chip. Save your favorite apps and software directly into the display or, choose from the large library of Android apps .

    PPDS Wave-ready for remote display management and control

    Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing central content needs, and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

    Built-in ambient light sensor

    Built-in ambient light sensors contribute to energy savings by automatically adjusting the screen brightness to the surrounding lighting conditions.

    Anti-glare and anti-reflection toughened glass 7 MOH

    Anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-fingerprint coatings, 7 MoH hardness.

    Blue light filter

    Blue light filter to help protect eyes and avoid eye fatigue.

    Palm rejection

    Palm rejection for enhanced precision.

    Multi-touch technology capable of 40 touchpoints

    Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 40 touchpoints at the same time for slick, agile lessons or brainstorming sessions. Perfect for collaborative and co-creation applications, this display connects your audience with any content. Offering enhanced user friendliness with eraser functionality, palm rejection and tip size recognition.

    Advanced IR touch

    Advanced 0-gap IR touch with smaller, shallower bezels.

    Wireless presentations

    Philips ScreenShare makes it easy for teachers, students or employees to wirelessly share their screens from their own device, whatever the operating system, via the browser or their favorite apps, onto the Philips Collaboration display.

    Cast directly from any device

    Teachers, students or employees can cast directly from their device with AirPlay, Google Cast, and Miracast.

    Whiteboard application

    The embedded whiteboard application enables seamless collaboration and brainstorming directly on the display.

    Near Field Communication (NFC) for security

    NFC (Near Field Communication) offers secure authentication and access control, enhancing security with encrypted data transfer. Its contactless operation minimizes the risk of unauthorized access or data interception, ensuring reliable security of the displays.

    Designed with Sustainability in mind

    Recognised by and registered with EPEAT with a Silver Ecolabel, the displays meet the robust set of criteria laid out by the worlds premier ecolabel for electronics. The displays are also Energy Star 8.0 compliant.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
      Video input
      • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
      • USB 3.0 ( x2)
      • USB 2.0 (x1)
      • USB-C (up to 65W)
      • USB-C
      Audio input
      3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • USB-B (x2)
      • Micro USB (x1) (OTG)
      Video output
      HDMI 2.0 (x1)
      External control
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • Gb LAN x2
      Bluetooth
      5.2 BLE

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      163.9  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      64.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.372 x 0.372 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      400  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Panel technology
      ADS
      Operating system
      Android 13
      OS UI resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz

    • Convenience

      Placement
      Landscape (18/7)
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      Other convenience
      • Carrying handles
      • NFC
      • Bluetooth
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x20 W

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      132  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      G. EPEAT Silver.

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 848 x 480, 60Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75, 85Hz
      • 1152 x 864, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 960, 60, 85Hz
      • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 2160p, 50, 60Hz
      • 480i, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1492.02  mm
      Set Height
      892.28  mm
      Set Depth
      116.15  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      58.74  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      35.13  inch
      Wall Mount
      500x400mm,M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      4.57  inch
      Bezel width
      16.7mm(T/R/L), 41.9mm(B)

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      42.8  kg
      Product with packaging (lb)
      94.36  lb
      Product without stand (kg)
      34.7  kg
      Product without stand (lb)
      76.50  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 ~ 95% (without condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • H.263
      • H.264
      • H.265
      • MPEG1/2
      • MPEG4
      • VP8
      • VP9
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      • WEBP
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • HEAAC
      • MPEG

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      4xA73 + 4xA53
      GPU
      Multi-Core Mali-G52
      Memory
      8GB
      Storage
      32 GB eMMc
      Wifi
      2T/2R 2.4/5/6 GHz

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • Quick start guide (x1)
      • USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
      • AC Power Cord
      • AC switch cover & Screw x1
      • Cleaning cloth (x1)
      • HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • Remote control & AAA batteries
      • Touch Pen (x2)
      Optional accessories
      Pen tray with 3x color stylus and eraser

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • Dutch
      • Danish
      • English
      • French
      • Finnish
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Norwegian
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      Warranty
      5 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class A
      • RoHS
      • CB
      • EAC
      • EMF
      • ETL

    • Interactivity

      Multi-touch technology
      0-gap Infrared touch
      Touch points
      40 simultaneous touch points
      Plug and play
      HID compliant
      Protection glass
      • Anti-Glare
      • Tempered safety glass 7MOHS
      • Blue light filter

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Optional accessories: Interact dongles

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.