Search terms

Signage Solutions E-Line Display

65BDL4052E/02
  • Interactive education display Interactive education display Interactive education display
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions E-Line Display

    65BDL4052E/02

    Interactive education display

    Inspire collaboration. Maximise engagement. This top-spec Philips E-Line touch display is powered by Android and features enhanced educational software and programs compatibility, 20 touchpoints, and a toughened anti-glare glass.

    Signage Solutions E-Line Display

    Interactive education display

    Inspire collaboration. Maximise engagement. This top-spec Philips E-Line touch display is powered by Android and features enhanced educational software and programs compatibility, 20 touchpoints, and a toughened anti-glare glass.

    Interactive education display

    Inspire collaboration. Maximise engagement. This top-spec Philips E-Line touch display is powered by Android and features enhanced educational software and programs compatibility, 20 touchpoints, and a toughened anti-glare glass.

    Signage Solutions E-Line Display

    Interactive education display

    Inspire collaboration. Maximise engagement. This top-spec Philips E-Line touch display is powered by Android and features enhanced educational software and programs compatibility, 20 touchpoints, and a toughened anti-glare glass.

    Similar products

    See all E-Line series

      Interactive education display

      Featuring multi-touch technology

      • 65"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch
      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Multi-touch technology capable of 20 touchpoints

      Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      Whiteboard mode built-in

      Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

      Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

      Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI interact dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

      Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

      WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

      Catch the Wave for revolutionary results

      Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips E-Line displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
        Video input
        • DVI-D (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
        • USB 2.0 (x3)
        • USB 3.0 (x3)
        • USB-C (up to 65W)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • micro SD
        • USB-B (x3)
        Video output
        HDMI 2.0 (x1)
        External control
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        163.9  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        64.5  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Pixel pitch
        0.372 x 0.372 mm
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Display colors
        1.07 Billion
        Brightness (after glass)
        360  cd/m²
        Brightness (before glass)
        390  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Panel technology
        ADS
        Operating system
        Android 11
        OS UI resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape (18/7)
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Ease of installation
        • Smart Insert
        • AC Out
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x15 W

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        170  W
        Consumption (Max)
        430 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 350, 70Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        • 848 x 480, 60Hz
        • 960x720, 75Hz
        • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
        • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
        • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
        • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        Video formats
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 2160p, 50, 60Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Smart Insert mount
        100x100mm, 6xM4L6
        Set Width
        1494.3  mm
        Set Height
        883.2  mm
        Weight
        44.26  kg
        Set Depth
        99.5mm(D_Max)/78.5mm(D_Wallmount)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        58.83  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        34.77  inch
        Wall Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M8
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.92 (D_Max)/3.09(D_Wallmount)  inch
        Bezel width
        17.8mm(T/R/L) x 31.7mm(B)

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        53.8  kg
        Product with packaging (lb)
        118.61  lb
        Product without stand (kg)
        44.26  kg
        Product without stand (lb)
        97.58  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 ~ 95% (without condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • H.263
        • H.264
        • H.265
        • MPEG1/2
        • MPEG4
        • VP8
        • VP9
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        MTK 9970A
        Memory
        8GB
        Storage
        32 GB eMMc
        Wifi
        2G/5G/6G 2T2R

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Cleaning cloth (x1)
        • AC Power Cord
        • AC Switch Cover
        • Cable clip (x3)
        • DVI - I Cable (1.8m) (x1)
        • HDMI Cable (3m) (x1)
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Remote control & AAA batteries
        • RS232 cable
        • RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
        • Touch Pen (x2)
        • USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
        • USB cover and screws
        Optional accessories
        Interact dongles

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • Dutch
        • Danish
        • English
        • French
        • Finnish
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Norwegian
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        5 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • EAC
        • EMF
        • ETL

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        0-gap Infrared touch
        Touch points
        20 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        • Anti-Glare
        • Tempered safety glass 7MOHS
        • Blue light filter

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Optional accessories: Interact dongles

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.