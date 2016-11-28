Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch
A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities to give you the ultimate in user interaction. The Multi-Touch displays are enabled with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.
SmartPower for energy saving
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
Save and play content with internal memory
Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.
CMND: Take control of your displays
A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.
Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run
With Android integrated into the touch display, you can work with the most dveloped OS on the planet, and save your own app directly into the display. This also means, for the built-in apps, like the browser, it's touch capable right out of the box. Just connect the power and you've got immediate interactivity. You can also use the built-in scheduler to daypart your apps and content based on the time of day. And, using the auto orientation feature, switching from portrait to landscape content is as simple as turning the display.
Anti-glare glass with low optical parallax
With this integrated touch display, the anti-glare glass with low optical parallax allows for the most immersive touch experience. With little to no glare and low reflection on the display, images are crystal clear with pure color and great clarity.
Simplify meetings with FailOver for conferencing
Using FailOver, simplify your presentations and videoconferencing. When a meeting or conference room is not in use, background content can run from whatever input source you choose. When the meeting starts and you need to share a presentation or your screen, simply connect your computer and the display automatically switches inputs and shows what's on your screen, with no need to manually switch inputs.
Enhance your connectivity with an integrated mPCIe slot.
With an integrated PCI slot, you can connect a WiFI/bluetooth or 4G LTE module, allowing for even greater communication with the display. Machine to machine communication is also enhanced, with numerous configurations available for customers to use, such as the ability to expand product features or signal-handling capability.