    Engage your audience with this environmentally conscious 4K Ultra HD digital display. Delivering uncompromised 4K UHD performance while running on half the power compared to other market models, with the very latest PPDS EcoDesign.

      Display better

      EcoDesign 18/7 display

      • 55"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Ultra HD

      100% recycled and recyclable packaging

      Designed with manufacturing processes, physical features, materials, packaging, and built-in software that are kinder to the environment and deliver better energy efficiency, the Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign display is designed to operate using less than half the power of its counterparts, while still delivering the same unrivalled performance.

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Powered by our Android 10 SoC platform, these hard-working displays are optimised for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly onto the display too. Flexible and secure, ensuring display specs stay up to the moment for longer.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full HD resolution. Simply connect the display to the internet using the optional CRD22 Wifi module or via LAN, and enjoy your own created playlists.

      EPEAT Silver Climate+ certified

      Recognised by and registered with EPEAT with a Silver Climate+ Ecolabel, the Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign QE-Line meets the robust set of criteria laid out by the world's premier ecolabel for electronics.

      FailOver. Ensure content is always running

      Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of an input source or application failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.

      Optional Interact for wireless screen share

      Wirelessly screen share using your existing Wifi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI Interact dongle to cast directly onto the screen without connecting into the secured network.

      PPDS Wave ready for remote management

      Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy, and environmental impact.

      Wifi and Bluetooth 5.2 via optional module

      Easily schedule content to play from USB or from internal memory. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        Video input
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 3.0 (x2)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • micro SD
        • OPS
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        Optional WiFi functionality
        CRD22 wifi dongle

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Pixel pitch
        0.315 x 0.315 mm
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.06 Billion
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Operating system
        Android 10

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (18/7)
        • Portrait (18/7)
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Keyboard control
        • Lockable
        • Hidden
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC
        Consumption (Typical)
        70  W
        Consumption (Max)
        120 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Energy Label Class
        D

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 75Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50,60 Hz
        • 3840 x 2160p,24,25,30,60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1241.8  mm
        Product weight
        17.2  kg
        Set Height
        712.6  mm
        Set Depth
        63.6  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        48.89  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        28.06  inch
        Wall Mount
        400mm x 400mm , M6
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.50  inch
        Bezel width
        13.9 mm (Even bezel)
        Product weight (lb)
        37.92  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • H.264
        • H.263
        • H.265
        • MPEG1/2
        • MPEG4
        • VP8
        • VP9
        USB Playback Picture
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        • Dual core cortex A53 1.1G Hz
        • Dual core cortex A73 1.15G Hz
        • Quad Core Cortex A55
        GPU
        G52 MC1
        Memory
        • 16GB
        • 3GB DDR

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • AC Power Cord
        • AC Switch Cover
        • Cable clip (x2)
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • USB Cover (x1)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CB
        • BSMI
        • FCC, Class A
        • VCCI
        • J-Moss
        • ETL
        • RoHS

