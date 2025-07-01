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    Signage Solutions Videowall

    55BDL3305X/75

    Captivate and connect

    The Philips Videowall 3000 is designed for 24/7 operation and engages customers with its dynamic, immersive content. The CMND platform simplifies the management of content, while FailOver ensures enhanced reliability and peace of mind.

    Signage Solutions Videowall

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    Captivate and connect

    Remarkable retail experiences around the clock

    • 55"
    • Direct LED Backlights
    • Full HD
    • 500cd/m²

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one screen or 100.

    Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

    Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    Full HD monitors. Brilliant images. Clear contrast

    Boost image quality with Pure Colour Pro. Delivering higher luminance through custom colour temperature settings and advanced gamma calibration, content looks crisper and more radiant for stunning realism with a visual pop.

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

    Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall-without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported, and if you’re showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size
      54.5 inch / 138.7 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.63 x 0.63 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Haze
      25%

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
      Video input
      • Display Port1.2 (x1)
      • DVI-D (x1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • USB 2.0 (x1)
      • Thermal sensor
      Video output
      DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
      External control
      • IR (in) 3.5 mm jack
      • LAN RJ45 (x2)

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (24/7)
      • Portrait (24/7)
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 15 x 15
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Bright
      Signal loop through
      • DisplayPort
      • RJ45
      Ease of installation
      • Carrying Handles
      • Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      LAN (RJ45)

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W (RMS)

    • Power

      Consumption (Typical)
      164  W
      Consumption (Max)
      228 W
      Standby power consumption
      0.5W
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      For details see user manual
      Video formats
      • 1080p, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 2160p, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz (HDMI/OPS/DP)

    • Dimensions

      Set dimensions (W x H x D)
      1211.3 x 682.1 x 97.8 mm (D@WallMount) / 97.8 mm (D@Handle) mm
      Smart Insert mount
      100mm x 100mm and 100mm x 200mm, 6xM4xL6
      Product weight
      28.7  kg
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, M6
      Set dimensions in inch (W x H x D)
      47.69 x 26.85 x 3.85 (D@WallMount) / 3.85 (D@Handle) inch
      Bezel width (combined)
      <3mm

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 5000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 ~ 95% (without condensation)

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • Gap pad x3
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • Quick start guide (x1)
      • Remote control & AAA batteries
      • RJ45 / RS232 converter
      • Wire Clamper (x3)
      • Power cord
      • DP cable (x1)
      • RJ45 cable (x1)
      • Edge alignment pin (x2)
      • Kit-1 (x1)
      • Kit-2 (x2)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class A
      • RoHS
      • CB
      • ETL
      • BSMI

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • Quick start guide
    • Edge alignment pins
    • DVI-D cable
    • RS232 cable
    • Optional accessories: Edge finishing kit
    • Optional accessories: Color calibration kit
    • Optional accessories: CRD41
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