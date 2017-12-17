Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- Batteries for remote control
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- RS232 cable
- Edge alignment plates
- Optional accessories: IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
- Optional accessories: Table top stand
55BDL3002H/75
Captivate your audience
Experience your content like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional display. This ultra large 75” display offers 3840 x 2160 pixels so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.See all benefits
Be more flexible with your screen real estate. With the ability to play content from up to four separate inputs, all on one screen. QuadViewer is ideal for control rooms, corporate environments, and meeting rooms.
A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.
Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network which is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardized media player. This cable free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need.
Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
Enjoy an excellent visual experience even in areas illuminated by direct sunlight thanks to the 3000 nit panel. The high brightness offers a wide array of new implementation possibilities especially in locations that have high ambient light levels, delivering crystal clear images for all locations where ambient brightness is an issue.
See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.
Connectivity
Picture/Display
Convenience
Sound
Power
Supported Display Resolution
Dimensions
Operating conditions
Multimedia Applications
Accessories
Miscellaneous
