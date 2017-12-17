Search terms

    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

    55BDL3002H/75

    Captivate your audience

    Experience your content like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional display. This ultra large 75” display offers 3840 x 2160 pixels so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

    With an ultra large screen experience

    • 75"
    • 3000 cd/m²
    • Ultra HD
    Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

    Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

    Be more flexible with your screen real estate. With the ability to play content from up to four separate inputs, all on one screen. QuadViewer is ideal for control rooms, corporate environments, and meeting rooms.

    CMND: Take control of your displays

    CMND: Take control of your displays

    A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

    Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

    Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

    Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network which is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardized media player. This cable free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need.

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    3000 nit brightness for high ambient light applications

    Enjoy an excellent visual experience even in areas illuminated by direct sunlight thanks to the 3000 nit panel. The high brightness offers a wide array of new implementation possibilities especially in locations that have high ambient light levels, delivering crystal clear images for all locations where ambient brightness is an issue.

    4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen it before

    See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      • DisplayPort (1.2)
      • DVI-D
      • Component (BNC)
      • Composite (BNC)
      • HDMI (x2)
      Audio input
      • 3.5 mm jack
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Other connections
      • AC-out
      • OPS
      • USB
      Video output
      • DisplayPort
      • DVI-I
      External control
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • RJ45
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      139.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      55  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.63 x 0.63 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      2500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M (8 bits)
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      5000:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      6  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      Panel technology
      SVA

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape
      • Portrait
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      • Smart Insert
      • Edge Alignment Kit
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • HDMI (One Wire)
      • LAN (RJ45)

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      368  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 480i, 30, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576i, 25, 50Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1242.2  mm
      Product weight
      35.8  kg
      Set Height
      713  mm
      Set Depth
      137.9  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      48.9  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      28.1  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      5.43  inch
      Bezel width
      15.6 mm
      Product weight (lb)
      78.94  lb
      Smart insert width
      100  mm
      Smart insert height
      200  mm

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80(operation),5 - 95% (storage)  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • M2TS
      • M4V
      • MK3D
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • MTS
      • TS
      • TTS
      • VOB
      • WMV
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • AIF
      • AIFF
      • ASF
      • LPCM
      • M3U
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • MP4
      • WAV
      • WMA

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • RS232 cable
      • Edge alignment plates
      Included Accessories
      RS232 daisy-chain cable
      Optional accessories
      • IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
      • Table top stand

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      • Portuguese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • UL/cUL
      • BSMI
      • CB
      • FCC, Class B

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Quick start guide
    • Remote Control
    • RS232 cable
    • Edge alignment plates
    • Optional accessories: IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
    • Optional accessories: Table top stand

