    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    43BDL3511Q/75

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

    Easy-setup 18/7 display.

    • 43"
    • Direct LED Backlight
    • Ultra HD
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

    Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

    Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

    Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • DVI-I (x 1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      External control
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      108  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      42.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.2451 x 0.2451 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      400  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Panel technology
      IPS
      Clinical image
      D-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)
      Haze
      1%

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (18/7)
      • Portrait (18/7)
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 10 x 15
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      Start-up
      • Switch on delay
      • Switch on status
      • Boot on source
      Start-up window
      enable / disable Philips logo

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      105  W
      Consumption (Max)
      155 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 832 x 624, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
      • 1152 x 864, 75Hz
      • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      973.0  mm
      Product weight
      10.7  kg
      Set Height
      561.2  mm
      Set Depth
      63.5  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      38.31  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      22.09  inch
      Wall Mount
      200mm x 200mm , M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      2.50  inch
      Bezel width
      13.9 mm (Even bezel)
      Product weight (lb)
      23.59  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • H.264
      • JPEG
      • MPEG
      • WMV3
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • WMA
      • MPEG
      • HEAAC

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • AC power cord
      • AC Switch Cover
      • Quick start guide (x1)
      • Remote control & AAA batteries
      • RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
      • USB Cover and screw x1
      • Wire Clamper (x3)
      Stand
      BM05922(optional)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class A
      • CB
      • BSMI
      • VCCI
      • CU
      • ETL
      • EMF
      • PSB

