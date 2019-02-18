Other items in the box
- Quick start guide
- Table top stand
- USB cable
- DC power adapter
- HDMI cable
- Power plug
- Silicon foot
A new level of interaction
Enhance and personalize interactions with this user-friendly, 5 point touch screen
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A new level of interaction
Enhance and personalize interactions with this user-friendly, 5 point touch screen
A new level of interaction
Enhance and personalize interactions with this user-friendly, 5 point touch screen
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A new level of interaction
Enhance and personalize interactions with this user-friendly, 5 point touch screen
Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.
Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists.
A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. From content management to settings, you can control it with CMND.
WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.
Enjoy a more interactive experience with up to 5 touch points at the same time. Ideal for when you have more than one user to interact with your application simultaneously, the 5 touch points offer an extremely cost-effective solution.
With LED strips along the side of the display, you broadcast a halo of light to visitors passing by. This technology can be used to signify if the meeting room is available, or to simply add a colorful new signage dimension to your business
Simplify the installation with Power-over-Ethernet technology. Using this technology, power and connectivity can be delivered over a single ethernet line. This allows for a simplified installation, since there is no need for a power adapter. Displays can be installed in small, hard to reach areas, helping to ensure a more flexible and adaptable display environment. And for those who prefer not to use Power-over-Ethernet, a power adapter is included in the box.
Save time and money with the built-in wall mount. Install your display right out of the box with the mount already built-in to the back of the display.
Using the power of touch, a brand new level of interactivity is available. With the projected capacitive touch technology, this 10" display offers a bezel-less front, complete with 5 simultaneous touch points. Meaning users can interact with your business in new, dynamic ways
Communicate wirelessly with the WiFi and bluetooth integration or simplify your content control by downloading content wirelessly.
Picture/Display
Interactivity
Connectivity
Convenience
Dimensions
Sound
Operating conditions
Power
Accessories
Miscellaneous
Multimedia Applications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.