      A new level of interaction

      with an Android™ powered 10" touch display,

      • 10"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch
      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists.

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. From content management to settings, you can control it with CMND.

      Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

      WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

      True multi touch with 5 simultaneous touch points

      Enjoy a more interactive experience with up to 5 touch points at the same time. Ideal for when you have more than one user to interact with your application simultaneously, the 5 touch points offer an extremely cost-effective solution.

      LED bars for meeting room applications

      With LED strips along the side of the display, you broadcast a halo of light to visitors passing by. This technology can be used to signify if the meeting room is available, or to simply add a colorful new signage dimension to your business

      Simplify the installation with Power-over-Ethernet

      Simplify the installation with Power-over-Ethernet technology. Using this technology, power and connectivity can be delivered over a single ethernet line. This allows for a simplified installation, since there is no need for a power adapter. Displays can be installed in small, hard to reach areas, helping to ensure a more flexible and adaptable display environment. And for those who prefer not to use Power-over-Ethernet, a power adapter is included in the box.

      Simplify your installation with the built-in wall mount

      Save time and money with the built-in wall mount. Install your display right out of the box with the mount already built-in to the back of the display.

      Engage clients with an interactive screen

      Using the power of touch, a brand new level of interactivity is available. With the projected capacitive touch technology, this 10" display offers a bezel-less front, complete with 5 simultaneous touch points. Meaning users can interact with your business in new, dynamic ways

      Built-in WiFi and bluetooth

      Communicate wirelessly with the WiFi and bluetooth integration or simplify your content control by downloading content wirelessly.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        25.6  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        10.1''  inch
        Panel resolution
        1280 x 800
        Optimum resolution
        1280 x 800
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        800:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:10
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        175  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        175  degree
        Display colors
        16.7 million
        Operating system
        Android 7.1

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Projected capacitive
        Touch points
        5 simultaneous touchpoints
        Protection glass
        0.7 mm tempered safety glass

      • Connectivity

        Video output
        HDMI
        Audio output
        External speaker connector
        External control
        RJ45
        Other connections
        • USB
        • micro SD

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • WiFi
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Memory
        2GB DDR3/ 8GB eMMC

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        261  mm
        Set Height
        167.2  mm
        Set Depth
        29  mm
        Product weight
        0.74  kg
        Wall Mount
        75 x 75
        Product weight (lb)
        1.57  lb
        Set Depth (inch)
        1.14  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        6.58  inch
        Set Width (inch)
        10.28  inch
        Bezel width (L/R, T/B)
        19.77 (L/R), 13.56 (T/B) mm

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 2W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Power

        Mains power
        DC12V +/- 5%, 1.5A, PoE=24W
        Consumption (Max)
        10.96 W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • Table top stand
        • USB cable
        • DC power adapter
        • HDMI cable
        • Power plug
        • Silicon foot

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CB
        • CE
        • RoHS
        • FCC, Class A
        • UL
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP2
        • MP3
        • WMA
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Video
        • 3GP
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • FLV
        • MKV
        • MOV
        • MP4
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WEBM

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • Table top stand
      • USB cable
      • DC power adapter
      • HDMI cable
      • Power plug
      • Silicon foot

