We or us means Philips Electronics Australia Limited ACN 008 445 743 or Philips New Zealand Commercial Limited NZBN: 9429041782170, and our contact details are set out at the end of this warranty;
You means the purchaser or the original end-user of the Goods;
Supplier means the authorised distributor or retailer of the Goods that sold you the Goods in Australia or New Zealand; and
Goods means the product or equipment which was accompanied by this warranty and purchased in Australia or New Zealand.
If you require assistance with the operation of the product, its features or specifications please call the Philips Consumer Care Centre on 1300 363 391 in Australia or 0800 658 224 in New Zealand.
Australia:
Our goods and services come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. For major failures with the service, you are entitled:
You are also entitled to choose a refund or replacement for major failures with goods. If a failure with the goods or a service does not amount to a major failure, you are entitled to have the failure rectified in a reasonable time. If this is not done you are entitled to a refund for the goods and to cancel the contract for the service and obtain a refund of any unused portion. You are also entitled to be
This is not a complete statement of your legal rights as a consumer in Australia.
New Zealand:
For consumers under the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 (NZ) who purchase the Goods for personal, domestic or household use: Our Goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 (NZ).
In addition to the rights and remedies that you have under the Australian Consumer Law, Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 (NZ) or any other applicable law (Statutory Rights), we provide the following warranty against defects (Additional Warranty):
1. If, during the first 2 years from their date of purchase from the Supplier (Warranty Period), the Goods prove defective by reason of improper workmanship or materials, subject to the terms of this Additional Warranty, we will repair or replace the Goods without charge. Your Statutory Rights may extend beyond the Warranty Period.
2. To the maximum extent permitted by law, we do not have to repair or replace the Goods under this Additional Warranty if the Goods have been used for a commercial purpose; misused, improperly or inappropriately installed, operated or repaired; abused; damaged; or not maintained in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.
3. Even when we do not have to repair or replace the Goods, we may decide to do so anyway. In some cases, we may decide to substitute the Goods with a similar alternative product of our choosing. All such decisions are at our absolute discretion.
4. All such repaired, replaced or substituted Goods continue to receive the benefit of this Additional Warranty for the time remaining on the original Warranty Period.
5. Upon becoming aware that the Goods are defective during the Warranty Period, you should stop using the Goods and contact us, as set out in clause 6 below. This Additional Warranty is limited to repair, replacement or substitution of the Goods only.
6. In order to claim under this Additional Warranty you must telephone us on 1300 363 391 in Australia or 0800 658 224 in New Zealand within the Warranty Period. You will be asked for details of the Goods, a description of the claimed defect and your personal details. If we accept your claim under this Additional Warranty, we will direct you to return the Goods to the Supplier for replacement or to the most convenient Philips Authorised Service Centre for the Goods to be repaired. In some cases, we may require that you return to the Goods to us (at the address below) for repair, replacement or substitution.
- You must bear any expense for return of the Goods or otherwise associated with making your claim under this Additional Warranty.
7. This warranty is only valid and enforceable in Australia and New Zealand.
Extended Warranty
Some Philips Personal Care Products are eligible for a discretionary extended warranty. In addition to the warranty period specified at the bottom of this page, you may be eligible for a free extended warranty if you register your product in your My Philips account within 90 days of purchase. Log in to your My Philips account and follow the product registration instructions within 90 days of the date of purchase to find out if your product is eligible.
