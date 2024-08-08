Philips Support

My OneBlade 360 Connected is not pairing with my phone

If your OneBlade 360 Connected* is not pairing with your mobile device, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.



We recommend following the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue has been resolved before moving on to the next step.



*Please note that this information only applies to the OneBlade 360 Connected. Users of other OneBlade models can manually add their devices to their OneBlade app profiles, but cannot connect using Bluetooth.