Philips Support

My Philips Espresso Machine tells me to descale after installing my AquaClean filter

There are a couple of reasons why your Philips Espresso Machine is telling you to descale your machine after installing the AquaClean filter. Please see below for the possible solutions. Please note: It is important to note that if you are already using an AquaClean water filter, at a certain point after 8 filter cycles you will still need to descale your machine.