My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response teat collapses
Published on 7 October 2024
If you experience a collapsed teat or the teat is drawn into the bottle, the anti-colic valve may be blocked or stuck together. Below you will find more information and steps on how to solve this. But first, it is important to know what type of feeding teat you have: Natural or Natural Response.
The new Natural Response teat can be identified by the following features:
Slit on the tip of the teat instead of a hole;
Swirl design around the "petals";
Grey Philips Avent logo on the bottle.
To check whether you have the original design (Natural) or the new Natural Response teat, please refer to the illustration below.
In the previous Natural teat design, the anti-colic valve is located below one of the numbers that is printed on the base of the teat. Natural teats have three teat number indicators on the sides, and the new Natural Response teats have only one.
Clean the feeding teats regularly to avoid any blockage in the anti-colic valve. Hold the teat below the valve and pull the tip firmly, until you see the valve opening.
In case the teat collapses during feeding, follow the steps below on how you can fix this:
Pull the teat out of the bottle using your clean fingers or tongs.
Find the valve, located below one of the numbers that is printed on the base of the teat.
Pull the teat sideways, ensuring that the valve is on top while pulling the teat sideways. Pull firmly until you see the valve opening.
In the new Natural Response teat, the anti-colic valve is located opposite the number that is printed on the base of the teat. Clean the feeding teats regularly to avoid any blockage in the anti-colic valve. Massage the valve gently between your clean fingers to open it up again. To avoid breakage, do not pull the teat tip too firmly.