Find out all of the information to clean your Philips Airfryer in the article and video below.
You can clean the pan, basket or frying insert of your Philips Airfryer with hot water, washing-up liquid and a soft sponge. Please keep the following points in mind:
Let your Airfryer cool down for approximately 30 minutes before cleaning it.
The pan, basket or frying insert of your Airfryer has a non-stick coating. Do not use metal kitchen utensils or abrasive cleaning materials to clean them, as this may damage the non-stick coating.
If food residues are stuck to the bottom of the pan, fill the pan with hot water and washing-up liquid and leave it to soak for five to ten minutes. Soaking will loosen the residues and make them easier to remove from the pan. Make sure you use a cleaning liquid that can remove fat.
Note:
If there are fat stains on the pan or the basket and you have not been able to remove them with the cleaning liquid, use a more powerful liquid degreaser. Follow the instructions on the packaging.
The pan, basket or frying insert of your Philips Airfryer is dishwasher safe.
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Please follow the steps below to clean the inside/heating element of your Airfryer:
Unplug your Philips Airfryer and make sure it is not hot.
Remove the basket and the pan.
To avoid scratches, get a soft cloth and put the appliance upside down on it to reach the heating element.
Use a soft sponge with hot water to clean the inside and heating element of the appliance.
If necessary, food residues stuck to the heating element can be removed with a soft- to medium-bristle brush. Do not use a steel wire brush or a hard-bristle brush, as this might damage the coating of the heating element.
After cleaning your Philips Airfryer, turn the appliance back to the upright position, turn it on and let it run for a few minutes without any food in it. Loosened residues that could not be wiped off will now be caught in the pan.
Note: The area behind the heating element can be reached with a flexible brush. Note: The pan and basket of your Philips Airfryer are dishwasher-proof.
Your Philips Airfryer could have a window either on the pan or at the top front of the appliance (see image below). Depending on your model, follow the steps below to clean the window of your Airfryer.
The window is on the pan In this case, you can simply use the dishwasher or wash it by hand using a soft sponge and any generic washing-up liquid.
The window is at the top front of the appliance
Unplug your Philips Airfryer and make sure it is not hot.
Remove the basket and the pan.
To avoid scratches, get a soft cloth and put the appliance upside down on it to reach the window.
Use a soft sponge with hot water to clean the window of the appliance.
After cleaning your Philips Airfryer, put the appliance back in the upright position, turn it on and let it run for a few minutes without any food in it.
The information below applies only to models NA55X.
Your NA55X Airfryer is equipped with a steam clean function (only the big pan). This means that other than normally washing the pan, you can also use steam cleaning for an even better cleaning result.
Steam cleaning helps dissolve greasy residue and deeply cleans the big pan. The program lasts for 20 minutes, with 15 minutes for steam cleaning and 5 minutes for drying the pan. To use the function, follow the steps below:
Remove the water tank from the appliance.
Fill the water tank to the max level with water.
Secure the lid on the water tank to avoid water leaks.
Place the water tank onto the groove at the top of the appliance and press down to ensure that it is secured.
Press the Power On/Off button to switch on the appliance.
Select the big pan.
Press the Steam Clean button to start cleaning the right-hand chamber. The "time indication" on the right-hand side starts blinking.
Press the Start/Pause button to start the cleaning process. The temperature and time indication will stop blinking.
After 15 minutes, the appliance will beep continuously and the Steam Clean icon will flash until you remove the pan. This indicates that the cleaning process is complete and the 5 minute drying phase will follow.
Remove and empty the pan.
Rinse the basket and pan to remove residue. If grease remains in the pan and basket, clean them with soapy water or washing-up liquid using a sponge, then rinse again.
Wipe away any dissolved grease around the heater area with a mop or kitchen towel. When using the air fry or steam fry functions, some grease will accumulate around the heater area. Regular steam cleaning and wiping will help keep the top interior clean.
Insert the pan back into the unit to automatically start dry mode.
After five minutes, a beeping sound will indicate that the drying program is complete.
Tip: Before first use or if not used for a long time, we suggest using the "Steam Clean" function to thoroughly clean the water circle and the right chamber.
Note: When starting the steam cleaning or descaling program, a big volume of vapour may be generated at the back of the appliance. If your appliance is near a wall, you will notice some condensation.
Before starting these two programs, please ensure that:
The air outlet is not directly facing the socket.
Do not place other kitchen appliances next to the machine.
Place the machine 20 cm away from the wall to reduce the formation of condensation on the wall.