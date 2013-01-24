Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products
Get exactly the support you need
Looking for specific solutions for your product?
find your model here

The display on my Philips Airfryer shows 5 or 6 dashes

If the display of your Philips Airfryer shows 5 or 6 dashes, please refer to the relevant troubleshooting advice below.

The display on my Philips Airfryer shows 5 dashes

If the display on your Philips Airfryer shows 5 dashes, this is an error code and we advise taking the following steps:
  1. Unplug the appliance and let it rest for 5 minutes before plugging it in again.
  2. If your display still shows the dashes, please call the Philips service hotline or contact the Consumer Care Centre in your country.

Note: If there are other abnormal characters showing on the display of the Airfryer, the LCD display is not working correctly. Please send the appliance for repair.

The display on my Philips Airfryer shows 6 dashes

If the display on your Philips Airfryer shows 6 dashes, this is an error code and we advise taking the following steps:
  1. Unplug the appliance and let it rest for 5 minutes before plugging it in again.
  2. If your display still shows the dashes, please call the Philips service hotline or contact the Consumer Care Centre in your country.

Note: If there are other abnormal characters showing on the display of the Airfryer, the LCD display is not working correctly. Please send the appliance for repair.

Other issues

Device (6)
Display (1)
Apps (2)
Temperature issues (1)
Performance (1)
Noise (1)

Discover

My Philips

Register for exclusive benefits

Subscribe to our newsletter

Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.