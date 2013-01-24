Search terms
If you cannot remove the brew group from your Philips/Saeco espresso machine, check out the below causes and solutions to help you.
Follow the steps below to see how to set the brew group gear inside the machine in neutral position:
Tip: Turn the machine to a 45 degree angle so that you are facing the brew group when you open the service door.
For more accurate step-by-step instructions, check the user manual or visit our Coffee Care page.
If your espresso machine is still in descaling mode, the brew group cannot be removed. To solve this, finish the descaling process ad try again after completing.
If these solutions do not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.