Search terms
If your Philips/Saeco espresso machine is brewing watery coffee, there can be multiple reasons for this. Please check the possible causes and solutions below.
If this is the first time using your espresso machine, it is normal for the first brewed coffees to be watery as the system is still adjusting.
Try to brew a few more cups of coffee in order to optimise the extraction of the coffee with the compactness of the ground coffee.
It is important to rinse the brew group weekly as a dirty brew group filter can cause a bad water flow and affect the coffee taste. To clean it, follow the steps below or watch our tutorial video:
When adjusting the grinder setting to a finer grind, it may have been accidently overturned, resulting in the two grinding stones being set too close to one another. This could result in the grind being very fine and not absorbing the water.
To solve this, simply re-adjust the grind setting to a coarser setting by turning the knob inside the coffee bean container to a higher number or larger coffee bean.
The aroma setting, cup volume and grinder setting are machine settings that can influence the strength of the coffee. We advise you to experiment with these settings.
To increase the strength you can, for example, choose the highest aroma setting, medium cup volume and set the grinder to a finder grind.
Open the lid of the pre-ground coffee compartment to check if it is clogged with ground coffee. If this is the case, you can unclog this area by following the steps below:
If these solutions did not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.