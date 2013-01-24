My Philips Airfryer does not switch on
If your Philips Airfryer does not switch on, please read our troubleshooting advice below to simply solve this issue yourself.
No time has been set or the cooking time is too short (Analogue Airfryer)
- Please turn your analogue timer to the desired cooking time.
- If your desired cooking time is under 10 minutes, please turn your timer to approx. 15 minutes and then turn it back to your desired shorter cooking time.
Drawer is not closed completely
- Please make sure your drawer is closed completely. If the drawer is not closed completely, the pan detection switch will not be deactivated and therefore the device will not start heating up.
Too many appliances are plugged into the same socket
- If too many appliances are plugged into the same socket, your Philips Airfryer might not work. Please unplug the other appliances or use another socket.
Plug is not properly inserted into the socket
- Please make sure the plug of your Airfryer is correctly inserted into the socket. For analogue devices, it may be the case that the timer is ticking but the device is not heating up. If that is the case, please make sure the plug of your Airfryer is correctly inserted into the socket.
If the solutions mentioned above do not resolve your issue, please contact our Consumer Care team for further assistance.