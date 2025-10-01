Search terms

  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

    i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

    XP9403/49

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    3 awards

    Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

    Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra, our most innovative shaver with Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair up to -0.08mm for day-long closeness, even on dense beard. SkinIQ Pro now brings 5 shaving modes for ultimate skin comfort.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: $1,699.99

    i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

    Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

    with SkinIQ Pro Technology

    • Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
    • NanoTech Dual Precision Blades
    • 360° Precision Flexing Head
    • Active Pressure & Motion Guidance
    • 7 Years Warranty******
    Root-level closeness, day-long result

    Root-level closeness, day-long result

    Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.

    Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

    Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

    Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

    Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

    Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

    Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with 8 million cutting motions per minute, for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

    Advanced shaving efficiency and comfort Powered by AI

    Advanced shaving efficiency and comfort Powered by AI

    Powered by AI, our Active Pressure & Motion guidance system lights up to provide real-time feedback on the ideal shaving pressure and motion you use. For advanced skin comfort and efficient shaving performance.

    50% smoother glide*** for maximum comfort

    50% smoother glide*** for maximum comfort

    Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin*** with the hydrophillic coating holding up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimeter. For less friction and maximum comfort.

    Ultimate experience,personalized to you with 5 shaving mode

    Ultimate experience,personalized to you with 5 shaving mode

    Our 5 shaving modes adapt the power and pressure guidance for a tailored shave: Regular for daily use, Sensitive for a gentle shave, Intense for thick beards, Foam for wet shaving, and Custom for your personalized needs.

    Adjust to your beard density for effortless shave

    Adjust to your beard density for effortless shave

    The shaver's intelligent sensor reads hair density 500 times a second and auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave, even on dense beards.

    Real-time shaving efficiency tracking

    Real-time shaving efficiency tracking

    Pair your shaver with our app for an ever-better routine and technique. Experience real-time guidance and personalized skincare insights and a skin analyzer to help you look, shave and feel your best every day.

    Built to last longer: 7 years warranty******

    Built to last longer: 7 years warranty******

    Our shavers are designed for care and a long life. Self-sharpening blades are made with the durable space-grade steel, and last 2 years between replacement. Our battery and motor are designed to last up to 7 years.

    Kills 99.9% bacteria*****,charges for up to 6 weeks of shave

    Kills 99.9% bacteria*****,charges for up to 6 weeks of shave

    The world's first UV Power Charger. It sanitizes your shaver in just 10 minutes, killing 99.9% of bacteria*****. It charges your shaver for up to 6 weeks of shaving with a built-in Li-Ion battery. USB cable charging.

    Hygienic heads in 1-minute. Keep your shaver like new.

    Hygienic heads in 1-minute. Keep your shaver like new.

    Our cleaning pod is 10 times more effective than water****, thoroughly cleaning and lubricating your shaver in one minute to keep your shaver like new. Compact and cable-free, the pod can be used and stored anywhere.

    Trim your mustache and sideburns

    Trim your mustache and sideburns

    Skin-friendly and easy to use, give your mustache and sideburns extra definition with the click-on precision trimmer.

    Removes unwanted hairs. All of them.

    Removes unwanted hairs. All of them.

    Our click-on nose trimmer features ProtecTrim technology and is angled precisely to effectively remove unwanted hair from your nose and ears.

    Premium charging experience

    Premium charging experience

    Use our premium charging stand to charge your shaver fully in 1 hour while the stylish light ring continuously informs you about the status of charging. In a hurry? Plug in you shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

    Shave as you want: refreshing wet, dry or with foam

    Shave as you want: refreshing wet, dry or with foam

    Adapt your shaving routines to your needs. Our shaver is 100% waterproof so you can choose a comfortable dry shave, or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

    Convenient charging

    Convenient charging

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

    Designed to last. Built for the future

    Designed to last. Built for the future

    All our i9000 shavers are made with high-quality long-lasting component and recyclable packaging, while our blades are produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Attachments
      • Precision Trimmer
      • Nose trimmer
      Quick Clean Pod
      • Yes
      • 1 cartridge included
      Charging stand with light
      Yes
      UV Power Charger
      Yes

    • Software

      App
      • GroomTribe
      • Connects via Bluetooth®
      Smartphone compatibility
      iPhone and Android™ devices

    • Power

      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Run time
      60 minutes

    • Design

      Color
      White Gold
      Finishing
      Timeless elegance
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
      7-year warranty
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • Triple Action Lift & Cut System
      • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
      Contour following
      360° Precision Flexing Head
      SkinIQ Pro Technology
      • Pressure & Motion Guidance
      • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
      • Power Adapt sensor
      • 5 Shaving Modes

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Charging
      USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable
      • Quick Clean Pod
      Display
      • % Battery Level Indicator
      • Colorful LCD display
      • 13 Languages Supported
      • Travel lock
      • Connect to app

    What's in the box?

    All items in the box

    • UV Power Charger
      UV Power Charger
    • Precision Trimmer
      Precision Trimmer
    • Quick Clean Pod incl cartridge
      Quick Clean Pod incl cartridge

    Other items in the box

    • i9000 Prestige Ultra Shaver
    • Nose Trimmer
    • Charging stand
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • vs. Philips 3000 Series
    • *vs. predecessor
    • **vs. coating with no beads
    • ***vs. water in cartridge
    • ****Kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Propionibacterium acnes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella Paratyphi B, Staphylococcus albus bacteria , on the shaver surface unit in 10 min, tested by 3rd party lab
    • *****Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access to events

    Members-only promotions

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.