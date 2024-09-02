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  • Close shave. Extra skin protection* Close shave. Extra skin protection* Close shave. Extra skin protection*
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    Shaver 5000X series Wet & dry electric shaver

    X5012/05

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Close shave. Extra skin protection*

    Philips 5000X Series is designed to deliver a close shave with extra skin protection for everyday comfort. Skin Protect Technology helps minimize irritation, so you can shave with confidence and enjoy a smooth, comfortable result every day.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: $299.99

    Shaver 5000X series Wet & dry electric shaver

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    Close shave. Extra skin protection*

    With Skin Protect technology

    • SkinGlide Protective Coating
    • 360° Flexing Heads
    • Anti-Corrosion Shaving System
    • PowerCut Blades
    Glides smoothly to help reduce irritation

    Glides smoothly to help reduce irritation

    Shave with greater comfort. The SkinGlide Protective Coating, with 100,000 micro-beads per square centimeter, improves gliding on skin by 20%** to help reduce friction and minimize irritation.

    Keeps optimal skin contact even in difficult areas

    Keeps optimal skin contact even in difficult areas

    The fully flexible shaving head turns 360° to maintain skin contact, even in difficult areas. It helps capture hair while reducing excessive pressure on skin for a close, more comfortable shave.

    Anti-corrosive and skin-friendly blades for lasting comfort

    Anti-corrosive and skin-friendly blades for lasting comfort

    The blades are made from surgical-grade European steel that resists corrosion and helps prevent impurities from affecting blade performance. The hypoallergenic steel is skin friendly, helping support a comfortable shave every day.

    Delivers a close, smooth and even shave

    Delivers a close, smooth and even shave

    Enjoy reliable shaving performance with 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades made from stainless steel. With 56,000 cutting actions per minute, they cut hair effectively for a clean shave and a smooth, even finish.

    Easy, secure handling even when wet

    Easy, secure handling even when wet

    Take control of your shave with an ergonomic handle designed for comfort and confidence. The rounded anti-slip grip helps you hold the shaver securely, even under the shower.

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Shave the way that suits you best. Choose a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.

    Opens easily for quick cleaning

    Opens easily for quick cleaning

    Cleaning is quick and simple. Just press the One-Touch button to flip open the shaver head, rinse it under water and you are ready for your next shave.

    Helps prevent accidental switching on during travel

    Helps prevent accidental switching on during travel

    Travel with confidence. Press and hold the on/off button for 3 seconds to lock the shaver, helping prevent it from accidentally switching on and draining the battery while you are on the go.

    1-hour charging for 50 minutes shaving, 5-min quick charge

    1-hour charging for 50 minutes shaving, 5-min quick charge

    Get up to 50 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge. In a hurry, a 5-minute quick charge gives you enough power for 1 full shave.

    More convenient charging with less packaging waste

    More convenient charging with less packaging waste

    USB-A charging offers a practical way to power your shaver while helping reduce unnecessary adapter waste. The recyclable pack is plastic free, supporting a more sustainable choice. If you need an adapter, please contact Philips Consumer Care via philips.com/support.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Protective cap
      Precision trimmer
      Yes

    • Power

      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Run time
      50 minutes
      Input voltage
      5 V
      Maximum power consumption
      4.5  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic standing grip
      Color
      Adriatic Chrome/Warm Orange
      Shaving heads
      Rounded

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • PowerCut
      • 27 blades, 56.000 cuts/minute

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      • Waterproof IPX7
      • Showerproof
      Charging
      USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable
      Display
      • Battery level indicator
      • Travel lock

    • Skin Protect technology

      Skin Protection
      • SkinGlide Protective Coating
      • Anti-corrosion Shaving System
      Contour following
      360° Flexing head

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    • compared to the Philips S3000 series
    • *compared to coating without beads
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