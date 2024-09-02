X5006/06
Close shave. Extra skin protection*
Philips 5000X Series is designed to deliver a close shave with extra skin protection for everyday comfort. Skin Protect Technology helps minimize irritation, so you can shave with confidence and enjoy a smooth, comfortable result every day.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Shave with greater comfort. The SkinGlide Protective Coating, with 100,000 micro-beads per square centimeter, improves gliding on skin by 20%** to help reduce friction and minimize irritation.
The fully flexible shaving head turns 360° to maintain skin contact, even in difficult areas. It helps capture hair while reducing excessive pressure on skin for a close, more comfortable shave.
The blades are made from surgical-grade European steel that resists corrosion and helps prevent impurities from affecting blade performance. The hypoallergenic steel is skin friendly, helping support a comfortable shave every day.
Enjoy reliable shaving performance with 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades made from stainless steel. With 56,000 cutting actions per minute, they cut hair effectively for a clean shave and a smooth, even finish.
Take control of your shave with an ergonomic handle designed for comfort and confidence. The rounded anti-slip grip helps you hold the shaver securely, even under the shower.
Shave the way that suits you best. Choose a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.
Travel with confidence. Press and hold the on/off button for 3 seconds to lock the shaver, helping prevent it from accidentally switching on and draining the battery while you are on the go.
Get up to 50 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge. In a hurry, a 5-minute quick charge gives you enough power for 1 full shave.
USB-A charging offers a practical way to power your shaver while helping reduce unnecessary adapter waste. The recyclable pack is plastic free, supporting a more sustainable choice. If you need an adapter, please contact Philips Consumer Care via philips.com/support.
Cleaning is quick and simple. Just press the One-Touch button to flip open the shaver head, rinse it under water and you are ready for your next shave.
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Skin Protect technology
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.