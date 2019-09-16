Headphones
Bass Sound
With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. See all benefits
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Bass Sound
for enhanced sound
14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound
Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.
Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
This ergonomic design will fit perfectly into your ear canal
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Designed for ear geometry comfort fit
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.
Technical Specifications
-
Sound
- Frequency range
-
20 - 20,000 Hz
- Speaker diameter
-
14.2 mm
- Impedance
-
32 Ohm
- Maximum power input
-
5 mW
- Sensitivity
-
106 dB (1k Hz)
- Driver type
-
Dynamic
-
Connectivity
- Cable length
-
1.2 m
- Connector
-
3.5 mm
-
Outer Carton
- Length
-
34.9
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
96
- Width
-
32.5
cm
- Gross weight
-
3.64
kg
- Height
-
26.4
cm
- GTIN
-
1 48 95229 10055 5
- Nett weight
-
1.248
kg
- Tare weight
-
2.392
kg
-
Inner Carton
- Length
-
31
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
24
- Width
-
16.2
cm
- Height
-
11.8
cm
- Nett weight
-
0.312
kg
- Gross weight
-
0.79
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.478
kg
- GTIN
-
2 48 95229 10055 2
-
Packaging dimensions
- Height
-
17
cm
- Packaging type
-
Box
- Type of shelf placement
-
Hanging
- Width
-
5
cm
- Depth
-
2.5
cm
- Number of products included
-
1
- EAN
-
48 95229 10055 8
- Gross weight
-
0.029
kg
- Nett weight
-
0.013
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.016
kg
-
Product dimensions
- Height
-
14.6
cm
- Width
-
4.9
cm
- Depth
-
2.1
cm
- Weight
-
0.013
kg
-
Design
- Color
-
Black
- Ear fitting
-
In-ear
- In-ear fitting type
-
Open fit
-
UPC
- UPC
-
8 40063 20036 4
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