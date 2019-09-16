Search terms

  • Bass Sound Bass Sound Bass Sound

    Headphones

    TAUE100BK/00

    Bass Sound

    With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Headphones

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    Bass Sound

    for enhanced sound

    • Rich sound
    • Comfort fit
    14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

    14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

    Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

    Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

    Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

    This ergonomic design will fit perfectly into your ear canal

    0

    Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

    The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      14.2 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      106 dB (1k Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Cable length
      1.2 m
      Connector
      3.5 mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      34.9  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      96
      Width
      32.5  cm
      Gross weight
      3.64  kg
      Height
      26.4  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 10055 5
      Nett weight
      1.248  kg
      Tare weight
      2.392  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      31  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      16.2  cm
      Height
      11.8  cm
      Nett weight
      0.312  kg
      Gross weight
      0.79  kg
      Tare weight
      0.478  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 10055 2

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      5  cm
      Depth
      2.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 10055 8
      Gross weight
      0.029  kg
      Nett weight
      0.013  kg
      Tare weight
      0.016  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      14.6  cm
      Width
      4.9  cm
      Depth
      2.1  cm
      Weight
      0.013  kg

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Open fit

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20036 4

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access to events

    Members-only promotions

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.