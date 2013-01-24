Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

In-ear true wireless headphones

TAT5505BK/00
Overall rating / 5
  • Your sound. Your style. Your sound. Your style. Your sound. Your style.
    -{discount-value}

    In-ear true wireless headphones

    TAT5505BK/00
    Overall rating / 5

    Your sound. Your style.

    Music or calls, these sleek-looking true wireless headphones know how to perform. Active Noise Canceling tunes out background noise, and you can personalize the sound using the Philips Headphones app. Take an earbud out to pause the music. See all benefits

    In-ear true wireless headphones

    Your sound. Your style.

    Music or calls, these sleek-looking true wireless headphones know how to perform. Active Noise Canceling tunes out background noise, and you can personalize the sound using the Philips Headphones app. Take an earbud out to pause the music. See all benefits

    Your sound. Your style.

    Music or calls, these sleek-looking true wireless headphones know how to perform. Active Noise Canceling tunes out background noise, and you can personalize the sound using the Philips Headphones app. Take an earbud out to pause the music. See all benefits

    In-ear true wireless headphones

    Your sound. Your style.

    Music or calls, these sleek-looking true wireless headphones know how to perform. Active Noise Canceling tunes out background noise, and you can personalize the sound using the Philips Headphones app. Take an earbud out to pause the music. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all wireless-headphones

      Your sound. Your style.

      • 8mm drivers/closed-back
      • Active Noise Canceling
      • Black
      • Bluetooth®
      Sleek design and hybrid Active Noise Canceling

      Sleek design and hybrid Active Noise Canceling

      These true wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you hear your tunes better when you're on the move. Hybrid Active Noise Canceling reduces external noise, so there's less between you and your music. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in.

      Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

      Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

      Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.

      Powerful 8 mm neodymium drivers. Punchy bass, clear sound

      Powerful 8 mm neodymium drivers. Punchy bass, clear sound

      Traveling, working from home, or just relaxing. 8 mm drivers deliver great sound for every track, playlist, and more. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again.

      Rock-solid connectivity. Integrated earbud controls

      Rock-solid connectivity. Integrated earbud controls

      Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the charging case. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with. Touch controls on each earbud make it easy to control music, calls, and volume.

      Dual mics for clear calls. Mono mode

      Two mics in each earbud focus on the sound of your voice, reducing noise from the world around you. If you're in a quieter place and don't need to block out noise while you're speaking, mono mode lets you use just one earbud to talk.

      Charging case. Get up to 20 hours play time

      You get up to 20 hours play time with the charging case, and the headphones will play for 5 hours from a single charge (4.5 hours with ANC). A speedy 15-minute charge gives you an extra hour. It takes two hours to charge the case via USB-C.

      Oval acoustic tube. Silicone ear-tip covers

      The oval-shaped acoustic tube sits comfortably and securely in your ear and maximizes passive noise isolation. You get a choice of silicone ear-tip covers in small, medium, and large, so you always get a comfortable fit.

      IPX5 splash- and sweat-resistant

      With an IPX5 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        USB-C cable
        Ear caps
        3 sizes

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Call on Hold
        • Microphone mute
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between 2 calls

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth profiles
        • AVRCP
        • A2DP
        • HSP
        • AAC
        • Streaming Format: SBC
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-Ion
        Music play time
        5+15  hr
        Standby time
        200 hr
        Talk time
        5+15 hr
        Charging time
        2  hr

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Speaker diameter
        8 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        5  mW
        Sensitivity
        105 dB (1K Hz)

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Length
        34  cm
        Width
        33.5  cm
        Height
        24.5  cm
        Gross weight
        6.837  kg
        Tare weight
        4.653  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11038 7
        Nett weight
        2.184  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        16  cm
        Width
        16  cm
        Height
        11  cm
        Gross weight
        0.78  kg
        Tare weight
        0.507  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11038 4
        Nett weight
        0.273  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        3.2  cm
        Width
        7.4  cm
        Depth
        3.6  cm
        Cable length
        0  cm
        Weight
        0.064  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Height
        17  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.237  kg
        Nett weight
        0.091  kg
        Tare weight
        0.146  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 11038 0
        Number of products included
        1

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20158 3

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3 sizes ear caps
      • USB charging cable

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.