2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT3265WT/97
Snug Fit, Great Sound and Crystal Call
T3265 dedicates snug and feather light fit, stylish design with IPX4 water-proof for better comfort even in running.Two microphones offer an amazing clear noise cancelling for crystal call.13mm driver with classy BT chip brings great sound.
Bluetooth®
White
Wake your phone's voice assistant by touching the earphone,then you can ask the phone to play some music, call or check the weather and more
Touch control, Use the touch to manage your music and call conveniently. you can play&pause, play previous&next track music and answer or reject the call.
The Clear Voice Cancelling with built-in two microphones give you clear call experience.
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