In-ear true wireless headphones

TAT3265PK/97
  Snug Fit, Great Sound and Crystal Call
    T3265 dedicates snug and feather light fit, stylish design with IPX4 water-proof for better comfort even in running.Two microphones offer an amazing clear noise cancelling for crystal call.13mm driver with classy BT chip brings great sound See all benefits

      Snug Fit, Great Sound and Crystal Call

      • Bluetooth®
      • Pink

      IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

      With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

      Touch control to manage the music and call

      Touch control, Use the touch to manage your music and call conveniently. you can play&pause, play previous&next track music and answer or reject the call.

      Easy way to wake your phone's voice assistant

      Wake your phone's voice assistant by touching the earphone,then you can ask the phone to play some music, call or check the weather and more

      Capacitive sensor, Detect the headphone in or out

      The built-in capacitive sensor, Music pauses automatically when you take an earphone out. It can prevent the earphones from triggering by mistake

      Clear Voice Cancelling with 2 MICs

      The Clear Voice Cancelling with built-in two microphones give you clear call experience.

      13mm driver with BT 5.2 classy BT chip

      13mm speaker driver and classy BT 5.2 chip deliver you great sound

      Smart paring,automatically find your bluetooth device

      These earphones are ready to pair the instant you open the charging case, Once thery are paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with

      Mirroring technology for headphone connection

      Use the advanced TWS retransmission technology to make the connection more stable without latency between two earphones

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 ohm
        Speaker diameter
        13mm
        Sensitivity
        98  dB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20000 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • Streaming Format: SBC
        • aptX
        • AAC
        Bluetooth version
        5.2
        Maximum range
        up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        USB-C cable

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-Ion
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Talk time
        4 hrs
        Music play time
        6+18  hr
        Charging time
        2  hr
        Standby time
        25 hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Height
        14.7  cm
        Width
        4.4  cm
        Depth
        9.4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.171  kg
        Nett weight
        0.051  kg
        Tare weight
        0.12  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 11712 9

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Length
        43  cm
        Width
        28.6  cm
        Height
        18.3  cm
        Gross weight
        4.93  kg
        Nett weight
        1.224  kg
        Tare weight
        3.706  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11712 6

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Length
        27  cm
        Width
        10.3  cm
        Height
        16.2  cm
        Gross weight
        1.12  kg
        Nett weight
        0.306  kg
        Tare weight
        0.814  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11712 3

