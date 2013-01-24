Home
    Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

TAPH805BK/00

Control the silence

Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Canceling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours play time plus flexible quick charging, you are covered for the whole trip

    Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Canceling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours play time plus flexible quick charging, you are covered for the whole trip See all benefits

    Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Canceling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours play time plus flexible quick charging, you are covered for the whole trip See all benefits

    Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Canceling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours play time plus flexible quick charging, you are covered for the whole trip See all benefits

      30 hours play time or talk time (25 hours with ANC on)

      On any trip, these headphones are up to the task. A single charge takes just 2 hours. You get 30 hours play time (or talk time) with Active Noise Canceling off, and 25 hours with it on. Two levels of fast charging--Rapid Charge and Quick Charge--give you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time.

      Active Noise Canceling (ANC). Lose yourself, not the music

      Leave it all behind with Active Noise Canceling. Shut off the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.

      Smooth, adjustable headband. Soft ear-cup cushions

      From playlist to podcast, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencies. Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable, and smooth: there'll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.

      Flat-folding and compact-folding design. Easy storage

      These wireless headphones boast soft ear-cups that fold neatly in two configurations. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in your office drawer or the included carrying pouch. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.

      Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

      Twinkling pianos. Blistering rock. Whatever you love, Hi-Res Audio headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a Hi-Res source, you¡¯ll get the full benefit of lossless audio that¡¯s recorded at a higher sample rate than CDs¡ªfor a brilliantly lifelike performance.

      Touch control. Swipe, tap, and press for easy control

      Control volume by swiping up or down on the ear-housing touch control panel. You can activate or deactivate Active Noise Canceling with a single tap. Or engage Awareness Mode to hear more of the world around you while the music keeps playing. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.

      Voice Assistant. Manage your life on the move

      Manage your life without taking out your phone. A simple touch on the headband activates Voice Assistant. You can ask it to open your calendar, read notifications from your phone, call or send messages to friends, manage playlists, and much more.

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

      Rapid charge. Charge for 5 minutes, get 2 hours play

      If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours play.

      Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, get 6 hours play

      Two levels of fast charging¡ªRapid Charge and Quick Charge¡ªgive you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time. So you can keep listening Monday to Friday, and beyond.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        Yes
        Airplane adapter
        Yes
        Audio cable
        Yes
        Travel case
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        • Streaming Format: SBC
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between call and music

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Music play time
        30  hr
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Standby time
        200*hr
        Talk time
        30 hr

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency range
        7 - 40 000 Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        90  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10190 3
        Height
        26  cm
        Length
        23.7  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        22.9  cm
        Gross weight
        2.608  kg
        Nett weight
        0.834  kg
        Tare weight
        1.774  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        7  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 10190 6
        Height
        25  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        Width
        21.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.75  kg
        Nett weight
        0.278  kg
        Tare weight
        0.472  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

