Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Bluetooth party speaker

TANX100/98
Overall rating / 5
  • Rock the party Rock the party Rock the party
    -{discount-value}

    Bluetooth party speaker

    TANX100/98
    Overall rating / 5

    Rock the party

    Get the party started right with the Bluetooth speaker that lets you flow on the mic! You get 14 hours play time, plus karaoke functions and lighting effects. Sound is loud and powerful, and you can even plug in a guitar. See all benefits

    Bluetooth party speaker

    Rock the party

    Get the party started right with the Bluetooth speaker that lets you flow on the mic! You get 14 hours play time, plus karaoke functions and lighting effects. Sound is loud and powerful, and you can even plug in a guitar. See all benefits

    Rock the party

    Get the party started right with the Bluetooth speaker that lets you flow on the mic! You get 14 hours play time, plus karaoke functions and lighting effects. Sound is loud and powerful, and you can even plug in a guitar. See all benefits

    Bluetooth party speaker

    Rock the party

    Get the party started right with the Bluetooth speaker that lets you flow on the mic! You get 14 hours play time, plus karaoke functions and lighting effects. Sound is loud and powerful, and you can even plug in a guitar. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all audio-home-systems

      Rock the party

      • Bluetooth®

      14 hours play time. Loud, powerful sound

      With powerful sound and big, pumping bass, this powerful speaker can fill the room with beats. 14 hours play time from a single charge lets you rock the tunes all night.

      Party light effects. Blaze to the music

      Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects. Colored lights on the speakers pulse in time to the music, flash in different orders, or stay on in a steady glow.

      2x mic inputs and 1x guitar input (6.3 mm)

      Mic and guitar inputs (6.3 mm) let you take the party up a notch. Sing to a playlist, or rock out to your own playing. You can even fade out the vocals of a song you're singing along to, so only your voice is heard. Fun karaoke effects give you the ability to add echo to the vocals, or switch vocal sounds from female to male and back again!

      Built-in carry handle. Speaker weighs 5.6 kg

      The built-in carry handle means you can play wherever you like. Take the tunes to a friend's house. Set up on the basketball court. You can even pair with another Philips TANX100 party speaker using the 3.5 mm line-in connection.

      Easy pairing: just press the Bluetooth button

      Pairing with your Bluetooth device is simple. Just press the Bluetooth button and the speaker is ready to pair. The wireless range is 10 m.

      Up to 10 m wireless range

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wirelss on this speaker easily.

      2x2" tweeters. 1x5.25" bass driver

      2x2" tweeters. 1x5.25" bass driver.

      Buttons on speaker for volume, music control, lights

      Buttons on speaker for volume, music control, lights

      Dials on speaker for mic, echo, and guitar volume

      Dials on speaker for mic, echo, and guitar volume

      Karaoke features:echo, female/male voice switch, vocal fader

      Karaoke features: echo, female/male voice switch, vocal fader

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        80W (maximum)
        Power (RMS and THD %)
        40W (THD 1%)
        Sound enhancement
        • digital sound control
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • bass reflex system
        • Karaoke

      • Speaker

        No. of sound channels
        Mono
        Configuration
        bi-Amp
        Tweeter
        2" x 2
        Woofer
        5.25"
        Color
        Black
        Speaker Grille
        Yes

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        MP3-USB

      • Connectivity

        Line-in
        1x 3.5mm
        Mic in
        2 x (6.3mm w/ vol control)
        Line-out
        1x 3.5mm
        Bluetooth profiles
        • Streaming Format: SBC
        • Music streaming (A2DP)
        • Playback/volume control: AVRCP
        • Multipoint (Multipair) support

      • Convenience

        Karaoke
        • echo control
        • female/male voice switch
        • vocal fader
        User Interface
        • LED: Red for ECO and Standby
        • Audio tones: BT
        Volume control
        Tact switch

      • Display

        Speaker Light effect
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Power

        AC power supply
        Power cord (detechable)
        AC voltage support
        110-220V (full range)
        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion (built-in)
        Battery life time
        14  hr
        Standby mode
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        7.37  kg
        Net Weight
        5.6  kg
        Packaging Width
        358  mm
        Packaging Depth
        340  mm
        Packaging Height
        447  mm
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        268x385x285  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.