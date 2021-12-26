Search terms

8000 Series

Wireless headphones

TAH8856BK/97
  Sleek style. Great sound.
    Bluetooth

    8000 Series Wireless headphones

    TAH8856BK/97
    Sleek style. Great sound.

    Turn the everyday into the awesome with these sleek over-ear wireless headphones. Thrilling sound and advanced noise cancellation leave you free to get lost in every playlist and podcast. Need to chat? You get clear calls too.

      Sleek style. Great sound.

      • Noise Canceling Pro
      • Up to 60 hours play time
      • Bluetooth multipoint

      Bluetooth multipoint. Connect multiple devices

      Watch a movie on your tablet. Take a call from your phone. With Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, you can connect up to two smart devices to these headphones simultaneously-and switch between them as you need.

      Great sound from 40 mm drivers

      Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver plenty of detail and bass for every song or podcast. You can even use the included cable to plug in and enjoy the Hi-Res Audio files available on your favorite streaming service. When you're not listening, the attractive hard case keeps the headphones safe.

      Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro

      These lightweight wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus on what you want to hear. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds from the world around you. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

      Philips Headphones app. Custom sound and more

      The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also use the app to switch between preset noise-cancellation modes.

      Up to 60 hours play time

      With noise canceling turned off, you get up to 60 hours to enjoy your tunes, podcasts, and more. With noise canceling turned on, it's up to 55 hours. A full charge takes 5 hours-and if you need a boost, you can get an extra 2.5 hours with a quick 10-minute charge.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Maximum power input
        40 mW
        Sensitivity
        100 dB
        Frequency range
        7 - 40,000 Hz
        Driver type
        Dynamic
        Hi-Res Audio
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        Up to 10
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        • AAC
        • SBC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Wireless
        Yes
        Detachable cable
        Yes
        Headphone socket
        2.5 mm

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Accessories

        3.5mm audio cable
        Yes
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        carrying pouch
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Talk time
        55
        Charging time
        5
        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Music play time (ANC on)
        55 hrs
        Music play time (ANC off)
        60 hrs
        Fast charging time
        10 mins for 2.5 hrs
        Battery capacity(Headphones)
        1000 mAh
        Battery type(Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat / In-ward

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        19.5
        Width
        14
        Depth
        8.5
        Weight
        0.254

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Height
        25
        Width
        17.5
        Depth
        10
        Gross weight
        0.6
        Nett weight
        0.294
        Tare weight
        0.306
        EAN
        48 95229 12608 4

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        4
        Length
        42.8
        Width
        19.3
        Height
        28.5
        Gross weight
        3.1
        Nett weight
        1.176
        Tare weight
        1.924
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 12608 1

      • ANC features

        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Adaptive ANC
        Yes
        ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
        Yes
        ANC technology
        Hybrid, ANC Pro
        Microphone for ANC
        4 mic

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Voice controlled
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

