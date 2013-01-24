Search terms
Your call. Your space.
Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and crystal voice. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Your call. Your space.
Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and crystal voice. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up. See all benefits
Your call. Your space.
Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and crystal voice. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Your call. Your space.
Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and crystal voice. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up. See all benefits
Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.
Take a call. Pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The angled connector helps keep your headphones plugged in to your smart device-handy if your phone is in your pocket.
Real inward folding which is excellent for travel and let you can work anywhere.
USB cabel with driver firmware can bring powerful and professional function of a computer headset.
Product dimensions
Sound
Packaging dimensions
Connectivity
Convenience
Outer Carton
Design