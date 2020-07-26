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  • Tangle-free tunes Tangle-free tunes Tangle-free tunes

    In-ear wireless headphones with mic

    TAE1205BK/00

    Tangle-free tunes

    Keep your music close. These splash- and sweat-resistant wireless headphones give you great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit, and up to 7 hours play time. When you need more, a quick 15-minute charge keeps the music playing another 1 hour.

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    In-ear wireless headphones with mic

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    Tangle-free tunes

    • 8mm drivers/closed-back
    • Comfort fit
    • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
    • Great passive noise isolation

    IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

    With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

    Secure, flexible, comfortable

    Flexible wing tips fit under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. An oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.

    Magnetic earbuds. Flat, tangle-resistant cable

    These headphones have magnetic earbuds that stick together, and a flat headphone cable that resists tangling. When you pull them out of a bag or pocket, you won't have to untie a knot before you can tune in to your playlist.

    Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to calls

    Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

    7 hours play time. USB-C charging

    The 8 mm neodymium drivers deliver great sound, and you get up to 7 hours play time from a 2-hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 1 hour.

    3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers

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    8 mm neodymium drivers. Great sound

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    Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

    No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

    Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices

    One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

    Wing tips for a secure fit. Better passive noise isolation

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    Charge for 15 minutes, get 1 hour play time

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    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      8 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      108.5 dB (1k Hz)
      Distortion (THD)
      <3% THD
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Bluetooth version
      5.1
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      19  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      11.2  cm
      Gross weight
      0.339  kg
      Height
      12.8  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 11031 8
      Nett weight
      0.132  kg
      Tare weight
      0.207  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Magnetic earbuds
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      1 pcs
      Music play time
      7  hour(s)
      Talk time
      5 hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15mins for 1 hr
      Battery weight (Total)
      2.2  g
      Battery capacity(Headphones)
      100  mAh
      Battery life standby time
      60 hr
      Battery type(Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.2  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      3  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 11031 1
      Gross weight
      0.081  kg
      Nett weight
      0.044  kg
      Tare weight
      0.037  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Cable length
      64  cm
      Height
      1.5  cm
      Width
      2.5  cm
      Depth
      0  cm
      Weight
      0.015  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs (S/M/L)
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      In-ear
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20150 7

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      Yes
      Voice assistant activation
      Manual
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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