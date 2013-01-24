Search terms
Get a comfortable dry shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.
27 self-sharpening blades. 56000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing - no matter in which direction they're growing.
Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.
You'll have 40+ minutes of running time – that's about 13 shaves – on an eight-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.
Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.
Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a mustache and trimming sideburns.
All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.
