    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    SW3700/07

    Choose the path to a close, convenient shave. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly over your skin for a protective shave.

    • ComfortCut Blade System
    • 4-direction Flex Heads
    • Pop-up trimmer
    Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

    Get a comfortable dry shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

    27 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

    27 self-sharpening blades. 56000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing - no matter in which direction they're growing.

    Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

    Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

    40 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

    You'll have 40+ minutes of running time – that's about 13 shaves – on an eight-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and mustache

    Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a mustache and trimming sideburns.

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Protective cap
      Pop-up trimmer included
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery Type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      8 hours full charge
      Run time
      40 min / 13 shaves
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      2  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Star Wars R2-D2

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      4-direction Flex Heads
      Shaving system
      • ComfortCut Blade System
      • 27 self-sharpening blades

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Operation
      • Cordless use
      • Unplug before use

