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    7000 Series Handheld Steamer

    STH7060/80

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    1 award

    Unlock your wardrobe

    Everything you own can now be ready to wear in a flash with Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series. Its adjustable head and pointed steam plate tip remove creases quickly and comfortably at any angle, with OptimalTemp to guarantee no burns.

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    7000 Series Handheld Steamer

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    Convenient, fast and effective steaming

    • 1500W power, up to 28 g/min
    • OptimalTEMP soleplate
    • 30 seconds heat up
    • 100 + 200 ml water tanks
    • Stylemat included
    Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

    Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

    Quickly refresh clothes and other fabrics such as curtains, soft furnishings or toys, while removing odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*.

    Adjustable head for easy and enjoyable steaming

    Adjustable head for easy and enjoyable steaming

    The innovative adjustable head means you can smooth creases at any angle, giving you the option to steam vertically or horizontally - whichever you choose!

    Pointed tip to effectively reach any area of your clothes

    Pointed tip to effectively reach any area of your clothes

    The steam plate features a pointed tip so you can easily smooth creases with extra precision in hard-to-reach areas like buttons, collars and pleats.

    Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds

    Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds

    Whenever you need it, your steamer is ready to use in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. Ideal forthose last minute outfit decisions.

    No burns guaranteed

    No burns guaranteed

    OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, so you can enjoy worry-free steaming.

    Continuous steam smooths creases effectively

    Continuous steam smooths creases effectively

    Up to 28 g/min of continuous powerful steam relaxes fabric fibres so creases can be smoothed quickly, ensuring your garments look their best.

    100ml/200ml exchangeable tanks to steam more in one session

    100ml/200ml exchangeable tanks to steam more in one session

    Whatever you need de-wrinkling, it’s up to the job. With exchangeable 100 ml and 200 ml water tanks to make sure your whole outfit is de-wrinkled in one go.

    2 steam settings: ECO and MAX modes for your different needs

    2 steam settings: ECO and MAX modes for your different needs

    2 steam settings: ECO mode to save water without compromising on steaming results, MAX mode to provide more steam power.

    Steam garments anytime, anywhere. No ironing board needed.

    Steam garments anytime, anywhere. No ironing board needed.

    7000 Series has a compact design making it the perfect on-the-go solution to steam your clothes anytime, anywhere. No ironing board needed.

    StyleMat steaming aid for effective steaming anywhere

    StyleMat steaming aid for effective steaming anywhere

    Multi-layered StyleMat provides smooth steaming support, allows steam to penetrate and provides extra protection to surfaces.

    Durable, lasts up to 70% longer**

    Durable, lasts up to 70% longer**

    Durable, lasts up to 70% longer**

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Handheld Steamer
      Heat up time
      30 seconds
      Steam plate
      Metal
      Variable steam levels
      2 settings: Eco & Max.
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Horizontal steaming
      Yes
      No burns guaranteed
      Yes
      OptimalTEMP Technology
      Yes

    • Convenience

      Cord length
      2.5 m
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Foldable
      Adjustable head
      Water tank
      100 ml & 200 ml
      Steam light indicator
      Yes
      On/Off switch
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1500 W
      Continuous steam rate
      28 g/min
      Frequency
      50-60 Hz
      Voltage
      220 - 240 V

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Accessories

      StyleMat
      Yes
      Glove
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Scale management

      Calc solution
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      100% recycled paper

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      35.5 cm
      Product Width
      13 cm
      Product Height
      14 cm
      Product Weight
      895 g
      Package Length
      41.8 cm
      Package Width
      12.8 cm
      Package Height
      18.4 cm
      Package Weight
      1.35 kg

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    Awards

    Reviews

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    • Tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 10 seconds steaming time.
    • *Compared to Philips GC362, based on internal Philips test report

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