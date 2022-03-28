Search terms

    Handheld Steamer 1000 Series Handheld steamer

    STH1000/10

    Easy-to-use, easy-to-store

    Enjoy effortless and quick steaming with our Handheld Steamer 1000 Series. With its lightweight and compact design, perfecting your look has never been easier- making it your ultimate styling companion. Just plug in and you're ready to go!

    Handheld Steamer 1000 Series Handheld steamer

    Compact and lightweight design for ease of use

    Thanks to its compact design, you can enjoy easy steaming whenever and wherever you want. It is easy to use, just press the button and go!

    85 ml water tank to get garments looking great in one go

    Steam your garments in one go with the detachable 85 ml water tank. The water tank is easy to remove and refill whenever you need during steaming.

    Steam garments anytime, anywhere. No ironing board needed.

    1000 Series has a compact design making it the perfect on-the-go solution to steam your clothes anytime, anywhere. No ironing board needed.

    Ready to start steaming in just 35 seconds

    Whenever you need it, your steamer is ready to use in just 35 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. Ideal for those last minute outfit decisions.

    Continuous steam helps to smooth creases effectively

    Up to 18 g/min of continuous steam relaxes fabric fibres so creases can be smoothed practically.

    Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

    Besides de-wrinkling, 1000 Series also refreshes clothes (and soft furnishings, curtains, toys) and removes odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*.

    No burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics

    Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed.

    Technical Specifications

    • Convenience

      Cord length
      1.6m
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Foldable
      No

    • Quality of result

      Steam plate
      Plastic
      Voltage
      220 V
      Power
      900W

    • Design

      Color
      White & blue

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      9.2*19.0*11.3  cm
      Weight of product
      520g

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      85  ml
      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Yes
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Ready to use
      Light indicator
      Heat up time
      35 sec

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Horizontal steaming
      No
      Steam rate
      Up to 18mg/min

    • Scale management

      Calc solution
      No

    • *Tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

