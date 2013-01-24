Other items in the box
- User Manual
- Multimedia headset SHM2000
- Quick install guide
Keep in contact the easy way
Now you can see and hear your loved ones wherever they are in the world. This wonderfully straightforward webcam takes great video and also includes a multimedia headset for equally good sound. Keep in contact the easy way. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With 1.3 Mega pixels you can use your webcam as a camera for taking high-quality photographs that are even good enough for printing larger sized high quality images.
Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 30 frames per second video. This gives you smoother video images and a better all-round video-chatting experience.
The state-of-the-art camera software automatically detects your face and moves the lens to follow you as you move. You stay in the center of the image even if you move during a video conference. It gives you the freedom to express yourself and converse naturally.
This built-in digital zoom lens allows you to easily shoot from a distance, bringing subjects closer.
Enjoy easy webcamming freedom with this handy pivot joint design. Just twist the camera 360° in any direction to film anywhere in your room without moving the webcam at all.
The built-in digital microphone allows you to talk naturally and freely or to add sound to a video clip recording.
Included with your webcam is a Philips multimedia headset. The head mic ensures optimum sound quality and comfortable use.
Install your webcam in seconds with the handy Installation Manager. Just follow the easy, step by step instructions and you'll have the webcam set up to match your computer perfectly.
The webcam and its software have been designed with all instant messaging services in mind. Add video to Skype, Windows Live Messenger, Yahoo! Messenger, AOL Instant Messenger and other services.
With just one press of this button, your webcam takes a picture automatically. It's a fun way to share your pictures by adding them to e-mails, web pages or documents.
The multifunctional stand makes it easy for you to mount the webcam on any monitor, laptop, notebook or flat surface.
Software for capturing, managing and archiving snapshots and video clips in a very convenient way. With just a couple of mouse clicks you will able to create and send Video mails. This software package gives you all you need to take full advantage of your Philips webcam.
Video & snapshot capturing
Mechanics
Accessories
Software
System Requirements
Connectivity
Dimensions
Packaging Data
Outer Carton