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  • Skin-level close shave. Built to last. Skin-level close shave. Built to last. Skin-level close shave. Built to last.

    Limited Edition S9000 Prestige Space-Grade Steel Electric Shaver

    SP9886/36

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Skin-level close shave. Built to last.

    Ultimate durability with self-sharpening blades made of similar steel as in aerospace industry, designed to stay sharp and resist even the toughest conditions. Enjoy up to 0.00mm closeness and ultimate skin comfort day after day.

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    Suggested retail price: $1,049.99

    Limited Edition S9000 Prestige Space-Grade Steel Electric Shaver

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    Skin-level close shave. Built to last.

    Our closest shave, even on a 7-day beard

    • Skin-level closeness
    • Space Grade steel precision
    • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
    • Ultraflex Suspension System
    • Up to 5-year warranty*****
    Up to 0.00mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

    Up to 0.00mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

    Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin)without the blades even touching your skin. Precision at its best, for a clean shave until evening*.

    Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

    Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

    Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360-degree rotating blades cutting in all directions. With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades cut up to 25% more hair per stroke**.

    Adapts to every contour with Ultraflex Suspension System

    Adapts to every contour with Ultraflex Suspension System

    Ultraflex Suspension System with fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs in the neck. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

    50% smoother*** gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

    50% smoother*** gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

    Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500.000 microtech beads with hydrophilic properties per square centimeter, creating smoother gliding on skin by 50%*** for maximum skin comfort.

    Built to last: Up to 5-year warranty*****

    Built to last: Up to 5-year warranty*****

    Our shavers are engineered for excellence and come with 5-Year Warranty so you can enjoy ultimate reliability and performance. Shave after shave.

    Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

    Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

    The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

    Ultimate speed and efficiency with Top-Spin Digital Motor​

    Ultimate speed and efficiency with Top-Spin Digital Motor​

    Maximum high-speed rotations for maximum efficiency. Our most advanced Top Spin Digital Motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.

    Customize your shave with Personal Comfort Settings

    Customize your shave with Personal Comfort Settings

    Adjust the speed of your shaver to low, medium or high speed with the Personal Comfort Settings. Personalize your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.

    Deep cleaning in just 1 minute with Quick Cleaning Pod

    Deep cleaning in just 1 minute with Quick Cleaning Pod

    Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10x more effective than cleaning with water****. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

    Convenient charging with Wireless Qi Pad

    Convenient charging with Wireless Qi Pad

    Plugging in cords in wet areas is a thing of the past. Simply lay your cordless electric shaver on the Qi charging pad for a wireless charge in 3 hours.

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

    Trimming your mustache and sideburns

    Trimming your mustache and sideburns

    Skin-friendly and easy to use, give your mustache and sideburns extra definition with the click-on precision trimmer.

    Made with care for you and the planet

    Made with care for you and the planet

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. All our 9000 Prestige shavers are made with high-quality, long-lasting components and recyclable packaging, while our blades are made from durable space-grade steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

    Click-on nose trimmer for nose & ear hair

    Click-on nose trimmer for nose & ear hair

    Removes nose and ear hair. Both the ProtecTrim technology and the specially-designed angle of the trimmer ensure an easy and comfortable trim.

    Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

    Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

    The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3 digit (%) battery indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

    60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

    60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

    This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.

    Protects your shaver and accessories

    Protects your shaver and accessories

    The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium travel case to store all your click-on accessories. Ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Attachments
      • Precision Trimmer
      • Nose trimmer
      Pouch
      Premium pouch
      Quick Clean Pod
      • Yes
      • 1 cartridge included
      Qi Charging Pad
      Yes

    • Power

      Run time
      60 minutes
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Charging
      • Qi-charging pad
      • 3 hours full charge
      • 18 min quick charge

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Adriatic Blue
      Finishing
      Timeless elegance

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      Ultraflex Suspension system
      Shaving system
      • Space Grade Steel blades
      • Lift & Cut System
      • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
      SkinIQ technology
      • Top-spin digital motor
      • Power Adapt sensor
      • Personal Comfort settings

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Cleaning
      • Cable-free Quick Clean Pod
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable
      Display
      % Battery Level Indicator

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    Reviews

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    • 92% of respondents agree. Test conducted by an independent agency with 95 Korean male respondents aged 18-65
    • *vs Philips shaver 3000 series, on a 3-day beard
    • **vs predecessor
    • ***Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs water in the cartridge
    • ****2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.​
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