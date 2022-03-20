Search terms

Shaver S9000 Prestige

Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

SP9883/35
  • Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle
    Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

    SP9883/35
    Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

    Experience ultimate closeness and comfort with Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige. Cuts up to 0.00mm close to the skin with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ Technology adapts to every contour of your face, even on a 7-day beard.​ See all benefits

      Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

      Our closest shave, even on a 7-day beard

      • Skin-level closeness
      • NanoTech Dual Precision Blades
      • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
      • Ultraflex Suspension System
      • 7 years motor&battery lifetime
      Up to 0.00mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

      Up to 0.00mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

      Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin. Precision at its best, for a clean shave until evening*.

      Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

      Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

      Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360-degree rotating blades cutting in all directions. With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level.

      Adapts to every contour with Ultraflex Suspension System

      Adapts to every contour with Ultraflex Suspension System

      Ultraflex Suspension System with fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs in the neck. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

      50% smoother* gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

      50% smoother* gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

      Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500.000 microtech beads with hydrophilic properties per square centimeter, creating smoother gliding on skin by 50%* for maximum skin comfort.

      Built to last: 7 year motor and battery lifetime

      Built to last: 7 year motor and battery lifetime

      Our shaver motor and battery are engineered for durability with 7 years motor & battery lifetime, having long lasting power for a powerful shave. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

      Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

      Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

      The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensing technology that reads hair density 500 times per second. The Power Adapt Sensor auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Ultimate speed and efficiency with Top-Spin Digital Motor​

      Ultimate speed and efficiency with Top-Spin Digital Motor​

      Maximum high-speed rotations for maximum efficiency. Our most advanced Top Spin Digital Motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.

      Customize your shave with Personal Comfort Settings

      Customize your shave with Personal Comfort Settings

      Adjust the speed of your shaver to low, medium or high speed with the Personal Comfort Settings. Personalize your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute with Quick Cleaning Pod

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute with Quick Cleaning Pod

      Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10x more effective than cleaning with water**. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

      Convenient wireless charging

      Convenient wireless charging

      Plugging in cords in wet areas is a thing of the past. Simply lay your cordless electric shaver on the Qi charging pad for a wireless charge.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

      Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

      Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

      Change your look with the click-on beard styler. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble to a neatly-trimmed short beard. The beard stylers rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.

      Made with care for you and the planet

      Made with care for you and the planet

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. All our 9000 Prestige shavers are made with high-quality, long-lasting components and recyclable packaging, while our blades are made from 80% recycled steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

      Click-on nose trimmer for nose & ear hair

      Click-on nose trimmer for nose & ear hair

      Removes nose and ear hair. Both the ProtecTrim technology and the specially-designed angle of the trimmer ensure an easy and comfortable trim.

      Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

      Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3 digit (%) battery indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

      Fully charge your shaver in three hours with Qi charging pad

      Fully charge your shaver in three hours with Qi charging pad

      Use the Qi charging pad to charge the shaver in three hours. The powerful, lithium-ion battery keeps the shaver going just as strong, for years.

      Protects your shaver and accessories

      Protects your shaver and accessories

      The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium travel case to store all your accessories. Ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

      60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

      This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        • Nose trimmer
        • Beard styler
        Pouch
        Premium pouch
        Quick Clean Pod
        • Yes
        • 1 cartridge included

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Li-ion
        Charging
        • Qi-charging pad
        • 3 hours full charge
        • 18 min quick charge
        Run time
        60 minutes

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Finishing
        Timeless elegance
        Color
        Champagne gold

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
        • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
        Contour following
        Ultraflex Suspension system
        SkinIQ technology
        • Top-spin digital motor
        • Power Adapt sensor
        • Personal Comfort settings

      • Ease of use

        Display
        % Battery Level Indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        • Cable-free Quick Clean Pod
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable

      • Durability

        Motor & Battery lifetime
        7 years

            • Compared to predecessor
            • * Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs water in the cartridge
