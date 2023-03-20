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  • Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

    Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

    SP9830/26

    Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

    Experience ultimate closeness and comfort with Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige. Cuts up to 0.00mm close to the skin with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ Technology adapts to every contour of your face, even on a 7-day beard.​

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    Suggested retail price: $849.99

    Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

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    Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

    Our closest shave, even on a 7-day beard

    • Skin-level closeness
    • NanoTech Dual Precision Blades
    • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
    • Ultraflex Suspension System
    • Up to 5-year warranty****
    Up to 0.00mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

    Up to 0.00mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

    Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin. Precision at its best, for a clean shave until evening*.

    Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

    Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

    Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360-degree rotating blades cutting in all directions. With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades cut up to 25% more hair per stroke**.

    Adapts to every contour with Ultraflex Suspension System

    Adapts to every contour with Ultraflex Suspension System

    Ultraflex Suspension System with fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs in the neck. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

    50% smoother*** gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

    50% smoother*** gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

    Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500.000 microtech beads with hydrophilic properties per square centimeter, creating smoother gliding on skin by 50%*** for maximum skin comfort.

    Built to last: Up to 5-year warranty****

    Built to last: Up to 5-year warranty****

    Our shavers are engineered for excellence and come with 5-Year Warranty so you can enjoy ultimate reliability and performance. Shave after shave.

    Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

    Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

    The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensing technology that reads hair density 500 times per second. The Power Adapt Sensor auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

    Ultimate speed and efficiency with Top-Spin Digital Motor​

    Ultimate speed and efficiency with Top-Spin Digital Motor​

    Maximum high-speed rotations for maximum efficiency. Our most advanced Top Spin Digital Motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.

    Customize your shave with Personal Comfort Settings

    Customize your shave with Personal Comfort Settings

    Adjust the speed of your shaver to low, medium or high speed with the Personal Comfort Settings. Personalize your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

    Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

    Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

    Change your look with the SmartClick Beard Styler. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble to a neatly-trimmed short beard. The Beard Styler's rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.

    Made with care for you and the planet

    Made with care for you and the planet

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. All our 9000 Prestige shavers are made with high-quality, long-lasting components and recyclable packaging, while our blades are made from durable space-grade steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

    Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

    Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

    The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3 digit (%) battery indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

    60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

    60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

    This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.

    1-hour charging time and 5-min quick charge.

    1-hour charging time and 5-min quick charge.

    Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

    Protects your shaver and accessories

    Protects your shaver and accessories

    The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium travel case to store all your click-on accessories. Ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Premium pouch
      SmartClick
      Beard styler

    • Power

      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Run time
      60 minutes
      Battery type
      Li-ion

    • Design

      Color
      Black Matte
      Finishing
      Timeless elegance
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
      2 + 3 years warranty****
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
      • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
      Contour following
      Ultraflex Suspension system
      SkinIQ technology
      • Top-spin digital motor
      • Power Adapt sensor
      • Personal Comfort settings

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable
      Display
      % Battery Level Indicator
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use

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    Reviews

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    • 92% of respondents agree. Test conducted by an independent agency with 95 Korean male respondents aged 18-65
    • *vs Philips shaver 3000 series, on a 3-day beard
    • **vs predecessor
    • ***2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.​
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