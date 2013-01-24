Home
Over ear headphones

SHP9600/00
    Over ear headphones

    SHP9600/00
    A quality performance

    Looking for the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and quality? These over-ear, open-back headphones are built to take your home listening up a notch. You get great sound, premium construction, and gold-plated cable connections.

      A quality performance

      Over-ear
      open-back

      Open-back design. Spacious sound

      Feel the music. Perfectly tuned 50 mm drivers deliver crisp bass, balanced midrange, and pristine high frequencies. The drivers are engineered to fit the ear's natural geometry, ensuring no detail is lost.

      Superb comfort and durability

      The headband is reinforced with durable steel, which adds just the right amount of tension for a secure fit. The double-layered headband cushion adds real comfort, and the breathable ear-cup cushions are perfect for long listening sessions.

      Connect to any source. From phone to headphone amp

      Immerse in your favorite albums-on your smart device, home setup, TV, or laptop. The included cable boasts a gold-plated 6.3-3.5 mm jack adapter for the best connection when listening on audiophile-grade equipment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        200  mW
        Sensitivity
        101  dB
        Speaker diameter
        50  mm
        Frequency response
        12 - 35 000  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        one-sided
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Cable length
        Detachable 3.0 m cable included

      • Accessories

        Adaptor plug
        3.5 - 6.3  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        5.004  lb
        Gross weight
        2.27  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10840 7
        Height
        23.5  cm
        Height
        9.3  inch
        Length
        37.5  cm
        Length
        14.8  inch
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        2.822  lb
        Tare weight
        1.28  kg
        Width
        8.3  inch
        Width
        21  cm
        Nett weight
        0.99  kg
        Nett weight
        2.183  lb

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        4.7  inch
        Depth
        12  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 10840 0
        Gross weight
        1.455  lb
        Gross weight
        0.66  kg
        Height
        22.5  cm
        Height
        8.9  inch
        Nett weight
        0.728  lb
        Nett weight
        0.33  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.728  lb
        Tare weight
        0.33  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Width
        7.7  inch

