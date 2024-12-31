2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP895/97
HiFi
With an auto-fit headband and soft velvet ear cushions for extra comfort, and a huge 'XXL' size speaker driver for a full-bodied sound, the SHP 895 HiFi stereo headphone provides the perfect listening experience.
The 50 mm speaker driver combines the sensitivity of composite Mylar material with the power of neodymium for the magnetic circuit to deliver powerful, distortion-free sound.
The extremely pure copper used for this cable minimizes transmission losses and delivers superb signal quality to the headphone, and pure sound to your ears.
The auto-fit headband ensures a perfect fit every time you put the headphone on. You don't have to adjust anything, just get straight into the game.
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