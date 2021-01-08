2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP8900/97
Superior sound clarity
Comfortable and fully adjustable headphones with neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior sound clarity and wide frequency response
Unprecedented precision
The 50 mm speaker driver combines the sensitivity of composite Mylar material with the power of neodymium for the magnetic circuit to deliver powerful, distortion-free sound.
Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
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4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
yobu
08/01/2021
United Kingdom
Oldie but Goldie!
Some years ago, the SHP8900 defines a real nice sounding headphone that is good to modify via EQ. Only drawback ist the low quality cable that should be replaced over the years. Still prefer the 8900 over the later SHP9500/9600, got a second one as backup :)
Pros
Great driver, not easy to find
Cons
Cable won't last this long, housing is a bit flimsy but nothing to yearn about
This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones
Date of Use 2019-01-08
This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones
Date of Use 2019-01-08
Kukadziamba
02/08/2023
United Kingdom
Good sound, but bad cable
Very poor cable connecting the headphones and the source. Not sure where to get one.
This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones
Date of Use 2021-08-02
This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones
Date of Use 2021-08-02