The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.
Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
An ideal length for you to watch TV at distance
Extra long 6m cable for you to connect your headphones to TV or any audio equipment.
In-line control that simplifies volume adjustment
Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.