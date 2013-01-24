Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Kids headphones

SHK2000BL/27
Overall rating / 5
  • Kid's Best Companion Kid's Best Companion Kid's Best Companion
    -{discount-value}

    Kids headphones

    SHK2000BL/27
    Overall rating / 5

    Kid's Best Companion

    The right headphones to introduce mini music lovers to the world of sound. Its clear bass and playful design is tailored for growing kids and it's built tough enough to handle every situation. A volume cap of 85dB keeps music fun yet safe. See all benefits

    Kids headphones

    Kid's Best Companion

    The right headphones to introduce mini music lovers to the world of sound. Its clear bass and playful design is tailored for growing kids and it's built tough enough to handle every situation. A volume cap of 85dB keeps music fun yet safe. See all benefits

    Kid's Best Companion

    The right headphones to introduce mini music lovers to the world of sound. Its clear bass and playful design is tailored for growing kids and it's built tough enough to handle every situation. A volume cap of 85dB keeps music fun yet safe. See all benefits

    Kids headphones

    Kid's Best Companion

    The right headphones to introduce mini music lovers to the world of sound. Its clear bass and playful design is tailored for growing kids and it's built tough enough to handle every situation. A volume cap of 85dB keeps music fun yet safe. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all kids-headphones

      Kid's Best Companion

      Sized for kids, maximum volume limited

      • On-ear
      • Blue & Green
      Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

      Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

      The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.

      32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

      32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

      Screw-free and durable design built for playing hard

      Screw-free and durable design built for playing hard

      Screw-free and durable design allows headphones parts to pop off and pop back into place easily.

      Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

      Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

      The ear shells are completely cushioned with soft foam for ultimate comfort and secure.

      Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

      Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

      The slim headband is so ultra light and comfortable that it’s a joy to wear for hours on end. Kids may easily forget that they even have it on.

      Noise isolating ear cushions for clear sound at any volume

      Noise isolating ear cushions significantly reduce the environmental noise, so kids don't need volume to be immersed in music.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        40  mW
        Sensitivity
        99  dB
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency response
        12 - 22 000  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm

      • Design

        Color
        Blue

      • Packaging dimensions

        UPC
        8 89446 00085 6
        Depth
        7.5  cm
        Depth
        3  inch
        Gross weight
        0.154  kg
        Gross weight
        0.34  lb
        Height
        22.2  cm
        Height
        8.7  inch
        Nett weight
        0.1  kg
        Nett weight
        0.22  lb
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.054  kg
        Tare weight
        0.119  lb
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        19.8  cm
        Width
        7.8  inch

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.565  lb
        Gross weight
        0.71  kg
        GTIN
        1 08 89446 00085 3
        Height
        26.2  cm
        Height
        10.3  inch
        Length
        9.4  inch
        Length
        24  cm
        Nett weight
        0.661  lb
        Nett weight
        0.3  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.904  lb
        Tare weight
        0.41  kg
        Width
        21.5  cm
        Width
        8.5  inch

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        2.8  inch
        Depth
        7  cm
        Height
        15.5  cm
        Height
        6.1  inch
        Weight
        0.1  kg
        Weight
        0.220  lb
        Width
        5.1  inch
        Width
        13  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.