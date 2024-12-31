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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Kids headphones

SHK2000BL/27

Kid's Best Companion

The right headphones to introduce mini music lovers to the world of sound. Its clear bass and playful design is tailored for growing kids and it's built tough enough to handle every situation. A volume cap of 85dB keeps music fun yet safe.

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Sized for kids, maximum volume limited

Kid's Best Companion

  • On-ear

  • Blue & Green

Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.

32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

Noise isolating ear cushions for clear sound at any volume

Noise isolating ear cushions significantly reduce the environmental noise, so kids don't need volume to be immersed in music.

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