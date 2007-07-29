Search terms

    For serious running and active use, these Nike Sport Vapor headphones provide multi-directional adjustments for an optimized fit.

    Fully flexible earhook

    For serious running and active use, these Nike Sport Vapor headphones provide multi-directional adjustments for an optimized fit.

      Fully flexible earhook

      Multi-directional adjustments for perfect fit

      Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move

      Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stays comfortably in your ear.

      3-way adjustment for personalized comfort and stability

      Enjoy a snug, personalized fit and optimum stability, even when you're active or on the move. With three-way adjustment, your comfort is guaranteed.

      Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

      The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        9 - 21 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 37638 3
        Length
        33.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        12
        Width
        17.5  cm
        Gross weight
        2.103  kg
        Height
        24  cm
        Nett weight
        0.24  kg
        Tare weight
        1.863  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        14.3  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Width
        14.3  cm
        Depth
        2.4  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 35470 1
        Gross weight
        0.083  kg
        Nett weight
        0.02  kg
        Tare weight
        0.063  kg

      What's in the box?

      • shj030 splitcable black

