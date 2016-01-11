Headphones with mic
Big beats, pumping bass
Ultra small, big bass Philips MyJam Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metalized coating for sleek looks with extra protection. See all benefits
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Big beats, pumping bass
Compact design with vacuum metalized protection
- 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
- In-ear
3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit
Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls
Built-in microphones let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.
Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects
A high quality, glossy and colorful coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.
Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers
Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.
Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit
An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.
A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise
Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.
Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity
To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.
Technical Specifications
-
Sound
- Acoustic system
-
Closed
- Frequency response
-
11–22 000
Hz
- Diaphragm
-
PET
- Magnet type
-
Neodymium
- Type
-
Dynamic
- Voice coil
-
copper
- Speaker diameter
-
8.6
mm
- Sensitivity
-
105
dB
- Maximum power input
-
20
mW
- Impedance
-
16
ohm
-
Connectivity
- Type of cable
-
copper
- Cable Connection
-
two parallel, symmetric
- Finishing of connector
-
chrome-plated
- Cable length
-
1.2
m
- Connector
-
3.5
mm
-
Outer Carton
- Length
-
37.5
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
24
- Width
-
17.9
cm
- Gross weight
-
1.14
kg
- Height
-
13.9
cm
- GTIN
-
1 69 25970 70939 9
- Nett weight
-
0.312
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.828
kg
-
Inner Carton
- Length
-
18.1
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
3
- Width
-
8.1
cm
- Height
-
6
cm
- Nett weight
-
0.039
kg
- Gross weight
-
0.127
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.088
kg
- GTIN
-
2 69 25970 70939 6
-
Packaging dimensions
- Height
-
17.3
cm
- Packaging type
-
Blister
- Type of shelf placement
-
Both
- Width
-
5
cm
- Depth
-
2.7
cm
- Number of products included
-
1
- EAN
-
69 25970 70939 2
- Gross weight
-
0.027
kg
- Nett weight
-
0.013
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.014
kg
-
Accessories
- Eartips
-
3 sizes S, M, L
-
Design
- Color
-
Black
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