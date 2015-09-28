Switch from playlist to podcast to call-in a blink. Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers and passive noise cancellation deliver clear sound. Find your perfect fit with interchangeable earbud covers in three sizes.
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Lose yourself in a podcast. Be moved by music. An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Listen in comfort and enjoy decent passive noise isolation.
Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to call
Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone, thanks to the inline remote.
1.2 m cable length
These in-ear headphones have a 1.2 m cable. A soft rubber anchor between headphones and cables protects your cable connection and keeps the sound coming.
3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers. Comfortable fit
An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Enjoy all-day listening comfort and excellent passive noise isolation.