Wireless noise cancelling headphones

SHB8850NC/00

SHB8850NC/00
Overall rating / 5
  • More sound, less noise More sound, less noise More sound, less noise
    Wireless noise cancelling headphones

    SHB8850NC/00
    Overall rating / 5

    More sound, less noise

    No wires, no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced ActiveShield™ active noise canceling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, enjoy music and manage calls with smart control on earpads.

    Wireless noise cancelling headphones

    More sound, less noise

    No wires, no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced ActiveShield™ active noise canceling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, enjoy music and manage calls with smart control on earpads. See all benefits

    More sound, less noise

    No wires, no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced ActiveShield™ active noise canceling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, enjoy music and manage calls with smart control on earpads. See all benefits

    Wireless noise cancelling headphones

    More sound, less noise

    No wires, no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced ActiveShield™ active noise canceling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, enjoy music and manage calls with smart control on earpads. See all benefits

      More sound, less noise

      wirelessly

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      • Compact folding
      32mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver precision sound

      32mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver precision sound

      Finely tuned 32mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.

      Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

      Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

      Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headhpones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.

      Simple NFC one-tap pairing

      Simple NFC one-tap pairing

      Simple NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

      Control calls, music and volume with earshell switches

      Control calls, music and volume with earshell switches

      Button controls at the right earshell enable you to control music and calls with a press.

      ActiveShield™ noise canceling reduces noise by up to 97%

      ActiveShield™ noise canceling reduces noise by up to 97%

      ActiveShield™ active noise canceling techonolgy features two feed-backward microphones used for canceling low frequencies. It detects ambient noise and inverting the sound wave, effectively cancelling it out and converting background noise to silence.

      Compact folding for easy carrying and storage

      Compact folding for easy carrying and storage

      The compact foldable construction makes it the perfect on-the-go companion.

      High quality Bluetooth 4.0

      High quality Bluetooth 4.0

      Enjoy high quality wireless sound with Bluetooth 4.0.

      Soft ergonomic cushions for long wearing comfort

      Soft ergonomic cushions for long wearing comfort

      Extra audio cable means music can continue without power

      Unlike most noise cancellation headphones, the headphones work with or without battery to consistently deliver excellent audio in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply plug in the audio cable and continue enjoying your favorite music.

      Rechargeable battery offers up to 16 hours of wireless music

      Enjoy 16 hours of continuous music playback even with Bluetooth and Active Noise Canceling on, 28 hours when only Bluetooth is on and 33 hours when only ANC is on.

      Activate Siri and Google Now with a press on earcan button

      Compatible with Siri and Google Now, the latest Philips Bluetooth headphones make using your virtual assistant even easier. All you need is a press on the earcan button to activate Siri on iPhone or Google Now on Android devices.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        10 - 22 000Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        105 dB
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET

      • Connectivity

        Audio Connections
        3.5mm Line in
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        4.0
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Cable Connection
        single sided
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Cable length
        1.2m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo

      • Accessories

        Audio cable
        Extra 1.2 m audio cable
        Quick start guide
        Included
        USB cable
        Included for charging
        Airplane adapter
        Included

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Last number redial
        • Microphone mute
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between call and music
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery Type
        LI-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Music playtime
        16*  hr
        Standby time
        45* hr
        Talk time
        15* hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 25970 70434 2
        Depth
        5  cm
        Depth
        2  inch
        Gross weight
        0.323  kg
        Gross weight
        0.712  lb
        Height
        19.9  cm
        Height
        7.8  inch
        Nett weight
        0.232  kg
        Nett weight
        0.511  lb
        Number of products included
        1
        Tare weight
        0.091  kg
        Tare weight
        0.201  lb
        Width
        19.4  cm
        Width
        7.6  inch
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2.432  lb
        Gross weight
        1.103  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70434 9
        Height
        21.6  cm
        Height
        8.5  inch
        Length
        8  inch
        Length
        20.3  cm
        Nett weight
        1.534  lb
        Nett weight
        0.696  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.898  lb
        Tare weight
        0.407  kg
        Width
        16.2  cm
        Width
        6.4  inch

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1.5  inch
        Depth
        3.8  cm
        Height
        18  cm
        Height
        7.1  inch
        Weight
        0.232  kg
        Weight
        0.511  lb
        Width
        6.3  inch
        Width
        16  cm

          • Actual results may vary

