2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB8850NC/00
More sound, less noise
No wires, no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced ActiveShield™ active noise canceling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, enjoy music and manage calls with smart control on earpads.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Compact folding
Finely tuned 32mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.
Unlike most noise cancellation headphones, the headphones work with or without battery to consistently deliver excellent audio in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply plug in the audio cable and continue enjoying your favorite music.
3.8
of 5
26
Reviews
Drago-Nii-San
21/05/2020
United Kingdom
Confusingly good!
After having these headphones for a few months, these were really useful to go on trips with! but then when I arrived home, I accidentally dropped them into water... I then left it into rice to soak up the water and left it until around two weeks ago and they work just as new! not sure if it was supposed to be waterproof but it still works after dropping it into water by accident.
Pros
actually noise cancelling working
Cons
accidental waterproof?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones
Date of Use 2020-01-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones
Date of Use 2020-01-21
Sandman2309
05/03/2017
United Kingdom
This product is excellent for the price.
I use the product on my smart phone, mostly for movies. Works brilliantly especially on classic soundtracks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones
Werner
05/03/2017
United Kingdom
This product is excellent for the price.
I use the product on my smart phone, mostly for movies. Works brilliantly especially on classic soundtracks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones
Actual results may vary