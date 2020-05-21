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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Wireless noise cancelling headphones

SHB8850NC/00

3.8

| (26) Reviews

More sound, less noise

No wires, no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced ActiveShield™ active noise canceling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, enjoy music and manage calls with smart control on earpads.

See all benefits

wirelessly

More sound, less noise

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Compact folding

32mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver precision sound

32mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver precision sound

Finely tuned 32mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.

Extra audio cable means music can continue without power

Unlike most noise cancellation headphones, the headphones work with or without battery to consistently deliver excellent audio in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply plug in the audio cable and continue enjoying your favorite music.

Convenient hands-free calling with mic and Bluetooth® 4.0

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

26

Reviews

21/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Confusingly good!

After having these headphones for a few months, these were really useful to go on trips with! but then when I arrived home, I accidentally dropped them into water... I then left it into rice to soak up the water and left it until around two weeks ago and they work just as new! not sure if it was supposed to be waterproof but it still works after dropping it into water by accident.

Pros

actually noise cancelling working

Cons

accidental waterproof?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Date of Use 2020-01-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Date of Use 2020-01-21

05/03/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is excellent for the price.

I use the product on my smart phone, mostly for movies. Works brilliantly especially on classic soundtracks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

05/03/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is excellent for the price.

I use the product on my smart phone, mostly for movies. Works brilliantly especially on classic soundtracks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary