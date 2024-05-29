Search terms

  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Anti-colic nipple

    SCY764/02

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Our Anti-colic nipple flow 4 has an integrated valve that send the air away from the baby’s tummy and is recommended for babies 6 months and up.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: $15.99

    Philips Avent Anti-colic nipple

    Similar products

    See all Baby bottle nipples

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Designed to reduce gas

    • 2 pieces
    • Flow 4
    • 6m+
    Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

    Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

    Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort*. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

    Nipple shape and ribbed texture prevents collapse

    Nipple shape and ribbed texture prevents collapse

    The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

    Nipple shape designed for secure latch

    Nipple shape designed for secure latch

    The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.

    Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

    Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

    Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

    A range of flow rates are available for your growing baby

    A range of flow rates are available for your growing baby

    Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples are available in different flow rates, to keep up with your baby’s growth. We recommend replacing nipples every 3 months for hygiene reasons. Use Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles only with Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples.

    This nipple is BPA free

    This nipple is BPA free

    Philips Avent anti-colic nipple is made of BPA free material (silicone).

    Compatible with Anti-colic range

    Compatible with Anti-colic range

    Full Compatibility with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle with or without AirFree vent.

    Technical Specifications

    • Material

      Nipple
      • Silicone
      • BPA free

    • What is included

      Nipple
      2  pcs

    • Nipple

      Flow
      Flow 4 Nipples

    • Functions

      Ease of use
      • easy to clean and assemble
      • leak-free
      Anti-colic valve
      Helps to reduce air ingestion
      Nipple
      Easy latch on, Ribbed texture prevents nipple collapse, Proven anti-colic system
      Compatibility
      Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles

    • Development stages

      Stage
      6-12 months

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
    • Nipple design proven to prevent nipple collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
    • What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access to events

    Members-only promotions

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.